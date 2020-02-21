BURLINGTON — Sigourney High School's Mason Harter scored the first points of the game, but Notre Dame scored the next 22 as the Nikes rolled to an 83-31 Class 1A district quarterfinal win at Father Minett Gymnasium.
Notre Dame (18-4) will host Pekin (17-4) in Tuesday's district semifinal, which starts at 8 p.m.
Nicholas Skerik scored a game-high 15 points for the Nikes, who had 11 players score. Josh Smith and Axel Tjaden each scored 14 points.
Harter scored 13 points for the Savages, who wrap up the season 10-12.
Knoxville 72, Fairfield 69
KNOXVILLE — The Trojans lost their second game of the season at the buzzer, as Luke Keitges hit a 3-pointer as time expired in Fairfield's regular-season finale.
The Trojans (2-19) were down 10 with just over two minutes left, but tied the game with 32 seconds left. Knoxville played for the final shot and converted.
Drew Martin scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for Fairfield, which had five players score in double figures. Nathan Whitney added 13 points, while JJ Lane and Elan Ledger added 12 points apiece. Max Weaton scored 11.
Fairfield visits Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal Monday.