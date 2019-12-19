ALBIA — The Albia High School wrestling team won two of three duals in a home quadrangular with Davis County, Centerville and Chariton Thursday at Albia High School.
The Blue Demons defeated Chariton 54-30 and Davis County 48-27, but lost to Centerville 48-28.
In the dual with Chariton, the Blue Demons won eight of nine matches — all six-point victories — to jump out to a 48-6 lead. Only nine matches were contest, but Albia scored pins from Brodie Connor (113 pounds), Logan Carter (126), Barrett Bonnett (152), Gage Oddo (160), Stephen Conley (170) and Carter Anderson (106).
Five consecutive six-point wins in the middle weights helped Albia get past Davis County. The Blue Demons received pins by Michael Thomas (138), Eli Zanoni (145) and Bonnett and Conley during that run. However, Anderson narrowly avoided an upset at 106. He built a 4-1 lead, only to surrender a reversal in the second and get called for a stalling warning in the third before holding on 4-3.
The Mustangs received wins from Taylor Huggins (120), Marcus Elam (132), Caden Hill (182), Clayton Garmon (220) and Dalton Main (285).
The early weights propelled Centerville past Albia. The Big Reds built a 21-12 lead through 138 pounds, then closed with 24 consecutive points.
Davis County beat Chariton 52-25 as an early flurry of pins and forfeits helped the Mustangs' cause. Townsend and Jayden Ball got a couple pins, then the Mustangs earned their next four wins by forfeit.
Centerville defeated the Mustangs 39-33, again taking a big lead in the early weights. Davis County closed with three wins in four matches, but its rally came up just short.
Rockets earn wins at Knoxville
KNOXVILLE — EBF rolled past Central Decatur, Clarke/Murray and Knoxville in a quadrangular in Knoxville.
The Rockets defeated Central Decatur 55-21 as they won five of six matches in the middle of the dual to get the win. Sage Walker (182), Conner Reed (220), Skyler Young (285) and Tyler Schutt (106) all earned pins as the Rockets took a 39-12 advantage.
EBF then defeated Clarke/Murray 64-12 as just six matches were wrestled. The Rockets earned mat wins at 106, 126, 195, 220 and heavyweight.
Knoxville gave EBF all it wanted, as the Rockets needed wins by Reed and Young in the final two matches for the 47-32 win. Twice, the Panthers got within three points (30-27 and 36-33), but couldn't get the win to tip the dual.
Grayhounds topple Trojans
FAIRFIELD — Burlington won five of the last six matches to overcome a six-point deficit and beat Fairfield 42-27 in a Southeast Conference dual meet.
The Trojans started well, getting pins by Jonah Cooper (120) and Peyton Cline (152) to take a 21-15 lead.
However, Burlington responded with two pins and a forfeit on its way to the win.
Pekin splits road duals
KEOSAUQUA — The Panthers beat Van Buren County 48-24 but lost to Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 50-21 in a SEI Superconference double dual.
Against Van Buren County, Pekin received wins by Ryan Doud (195), Mason Juhl (220) and Kaden Pollock (285) to overcome an early deficit, then finished with wins by Michael Jones (138), Logan Lauderman (145) and Cael Baker (152).
Columbus/W-MU built an early 21-9 lead, then blew open the dual with five straight victories to win going away. The Panthers' lone wins came from Cole Earnest (160) and Juhl, whose third-period takedown of Seth Schurr was just enough in a 3-2 win.
Van Buren County lost to Columbus/W-MU 72-6, with Darrin Coffman's pin at 106 the lone win for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Montezuma 67, No. 7 Sigourney 35
MONTEZUMA — University of Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering scored a game-high 23 points, and the Bravettes overcame a first-half deficit to defeat the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League battle of Class 1A ranked teams.
Sigourney (6-2, 5-1 SICL) led 18-13 in the second quarter, but committed 27 turnovers in the contest and was outscored 38-11 in the second half.
Megan Stuhr led the Savages with 15 points, while Kaylee Weber had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Lee 66, Cardinal 35
DONNELLSON — Central Lee's Mya Merschman set a school record with 41 points, and was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line in handing the Comets a SEI Superconference South Division loss.
Central Lee led 27-6 after a quarter and was never threatened by the Comets (2-6, 0-5 division).