The Albia High School wrestling team wrapped up the dual portion of their season with three more wins on Thursday, edging Central Decatur 41-25 and Pleasantville 47-36 while adding a 47-26 win over South Central Conference rival Davis County.
The Blue Demons end the regular season with a 19-1 dual record. Albia will next compete on Saturday at the Rich Gray Classic hosted by Interstate 35.
Logan Carter scored Albia's lone fall against Central Decatur, pinning William Gillis at 3:02 of a 126-pound match. Justin Keller pinned Trevor Nickel in 79 seconds of a 138-pound match, securing Albia's second win in the past five days over Pleasantville as the Trojans and Blue Demons again battled to the final match after meeting for the Trojan Duals championship on Saturday.
Dawson Bonnett (120), Eli Zanoni (145), Stephen Conley (160) and Paul Ballard (195) scored second-period falls against Pleasantville wrestlers for the Blue Demons. Carter Anderson picked up a fall in just 52 seconds of a 106-pound match over Jesse Smith for Albia while Carter scored a 17-2 tech fall against Caleb Cook.
Devin Kimball (170), Carter Kamerick (220) and Brodie Conner (113) joined Anderson and Carter in securing first-period falls for Albia against Davis County. Zanoni closed out the dual with a 17-1 tech fall in 3:34 against Austin Payne.
Jayden Ball scored a pin for Davis County against Albia, winning a 132-pound match over Bode Thompson in 2:23. Easton White opened the dual with the Blue Demons by securing a 17-2 tech fall in 2:39 for the Mustangs at 152 pounds.
Davis County earned a 48-24 win over Central Decatur, earning falls at 126 pounds from Deken Sorensen and at 132 pounds from Taylor Huggins. Pleasantville held off the Mustangs, 48-33, despite pins secured by Huggins, Payne, Kade Martin (106) and Dawson Townsend (120).
Davis County (4-8) will also take part in the Rich Gray Classic on Saturday in Truro.
Pekin 56, Cardinal 12
Ryan Doud secured Pekin's only pin against the Comets at the end of the first period of a 182-pound match.
Mason Juhl scored a tech fall for the Panthers, clinching the 18-3 win at 182-pound over Donovan Babcock with one minute remaining in the match. Bailey Frescoln added a 10-3 win over Keagan Atkinson for the Panthers at 145 pounds.
Notre Dame 63, Pekin 12
Logan Baker scored Pekin's only pin against Burlington-Notre Dame, securing a fall 48 seconds into the second period of a 126-pound match with Kynnick Christofferson.
Pekin (11-5) heads to Sigourney-Keota on Monday.
Notre Dame 66, Cardinal 9
Isaac Cox won a hard-fought heavyweight match for the Comets, edging Aidaen Pepin in a 1-0 battle in the second match of the night against the Nikes.
Cardinal heads to Louisa-Muscatine next Thursday, Jan. 28, for a quadrangular with Highland and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union.
EBF 48, BGM 36
Three consecutive first-period falls were scored by Caydn Hall (120), Tyler Schutt (126) and Nathan Curry (132) helped ignite the Rockets in a road dual against the Bears.
Cayne Hall snapped a 24-24 tie, pinning Cooper Winter in 46 seconds of a pivotal 152-pound match. Blake Jager added a clinching fall for the Rockets, pinning Connor Cooling in 41 seconds of a 182-pound match.
EBF 46, North Mahaska 18
Hall snapped an 18-18 tie with the Warhawks, pinning Andy Knockel in just 26 seconds as the Rockets scored the final 28 points of the dual.
"Cayne has improved greatly the last few weeks in my eyes," EBF head wrestling coach Scott Williamson said. "All the wrestlers on the team are showing improvement in all areas."
Clayton Young finished off the final run for EBF, pinning Jakob Clark in 29 seconds of a 195-pound match. Caydn Hall scored a fall in just 13 seconds of a 120-pound match against Paul De Jong.
EBF (8-14) heads to the Rich Gray Classic at Interstate 35 on Saturday.
Fairfield 34, Burlington 33
First-period falls by Cesar Smithburg (220) and Grady Flynn (285) kicked off a rally for the Trojans.
Cohyn Roach scored an important 14-4 major decision for Fairfield in a 138-pound match with Tanner Burchett. Payton Cline added a key fall with 42 seconds left in a 145-pound match against Landon Whiting, allowing the Trojans to hold on despite two late wins by the Grayhounds.
Fairfield 48, Mount Pleasant 30
Roach and Cline both scored first-period falls for the Trojans, who rallied to win the final eight matches after the Panthers opened the dual with three forfeits and two falls.
Theodore Metcalf snapped a 30-30 tie in the dual with a 9-4 win for the Trojans at 182 pounds over Dylan Cowick. Arya Patel (195) and Tarence Craig (285) both scored opening-minute falls in two of the final three matches to clinch the Southeast Conference win.
Fairfield (4-4) heads to the Williamsburg Tournament on Saturday.
Sigourney-Keota 54, HLV 12
Evan Dawson (145), Cade Molyneux (170), Aidan Schuster (182) and Zachary Smithart (285) scored pins during a 48-point run for the Cobras.
Reid Molyneux finished the night with a fall in 2:45 at 132 pounds, collecting the vaunted cowboy hat exchanged between S-K wrestlers after securing falls.
Belle Plaine 36, Sigourney-Keota 33
Ethan Argo pinned Daniel McLaughlin 29 seconds into the second period of a 126-pound finale, clinching a thrilling win for the Plainsmen in a battle of South Iowa Cedar League rivals.
Dawson picked up his second fall of the triangular, pinning Jeremy Reineke with 18 seconds left in the first period of a 145-pound match. The Cobras earned three decisions, including a 5-3 overtime win for Cade Molyneux at 170 pounds.
S-K (14-6) heads to the North Tama Redhawk Invitational on Saturday.
HLV 36, Moravia 29
Ethan Martin scored a pin 56 seconds into the third period of a 182-pound match for the Mohawks against Preston Willett.
Connor Golston added a 19-3 tech fall for Moravia, secured with 22 seconds in the second period against Cole Fontinel at 170 pounds.
Belle Plaine 40, Moravia 24
Dalton Ervin scored the first of consecutive falls for the Mohawks against the Plainsmen, pinning Brayden Peterson in just 50 seconds of a 106-pound match.
Aiden Golston followed Ervin with a second-period fall at 113 pounds, clinching the win over Peyton Weeda at 3:30. Lane Kool scored a fall for Moravia in 2:58 over Jeremy Reineke at 145 pounds.
Moravia (7-5) heads to Missouri to compete in a tournament hosted by Brookfield High School.
Mediapolis 39, Van Buren County 24
Darrin Coffman needed just 27 seconds to pin Aiden Nelson in a 145-pound match as the Warriors tied the dual with the Bulldogs at 24-24.
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 34, Van Buren County 24
Brant Tedrow and Tyler Stoltz both worked their way to decisions for the Warriors on Senior Night.
Tedrow earned a 3-1 win over Kai Malone at 220 pounds. Stoltz won, 7-2, over Cole Storm at 138.
Van Buren County (3-4) heads to Louisa-Muscatine's tournament on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Louisa-Muscatine 57, Sigourney 27
Hunter Fox led the Falcons with 13 points while Xander Bieri added 10 in a non-conference win over the Savages, leaving both teams with 7-7 records.
Ethan Shifflett led Sigourney with 11 points on Thursday. The Savages struggled from the field, managing just eight points on four made field goals in the first half.
Sigourney returns to South Iowa Cedar League play on Friday at English Valleys.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fairfield 2338, Mount Pleasant 2024
Hope Brammer led a balanced attack from the Trojans, finishing with a 335 series in a Southeast Conference dual at the Iris Bowling Center.
Lilly Huff finished just four pins behind Brammer while posting Fairfield's top individual game, rolling a 185. Karen Ehret posted a 169 average with games of 181 and 147 for the Trojans.
Fairfield (5-2) hosts Keokuk at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa on Thursday, Jan. 28.
BOYS BOWLING
Mount Pleasant 2677, Fairfield 2376
Drake Drish posted Fairfield's top individual game with a 195 on the way to securing the top two-game series for the Trojans, finishing with a 367 on Thursday against the Panthers.
Fairfield (1-6) hosts Keokuk at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa on Thursday, Jan. 28.