ALBIA – Carter Anderson recorded his 100th career win on Thursday, helping the Blue Demons clinch the South Central Conference dual championship. The Blue Demons rolled to a 78-6 win over Chariton before clinching a sweep of SCC titles this season with a 53-30 win over Clarke.
Anderson pinned Haddon Anderson in 53 seconds to secure his 100th victory, one of six pins scored by Albia against Chariton. Montez Ellis needed 55 seconds to clinch a win over J.R. McDonough at 220 pounds while Lance Helm pinned Tyler Govaert in 20 seconds of a 160-pound match.
The Blue Demons (11-1) needed a strong finish against Clarke after the Indians opened a 30-12 lead. Brodie Conner pinned Ethan Domina in 62 seconds of a 120-pound match to tie the dual before Dawson Bonnett put the Blue Demons ahead for good, pinning Jessica Guerrero in 32 seconds of a 126-pound match.
Logan Carter (132) and Justin Keller (138) secured the SCC dual title with a pair of pins. Eli Zanoni closed out the night for the Blue Demons, clinching an 18-3 tech fall in 5:46 over Kacy Boyer at 145 pounds.
Albia will compete at the Pleasantville Tournament on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Van Buren County 46, Cardinal 9
NEW LONDON – Darrin Coffman scored a first-period fall with 10 seconds left against Keagan Atkinson, the quickest of three falls for the Warriors against the Comets.
Preston Buss added a fall 19 seconds into the second period at 182 pounds for Van Buren County. T.J. Jirak added a second-period fall at 120 for the Warriors.
Isaac Cox picked up a thrilling win for the Comets, edging Josiah Westercamp 7-6 in a heavyweight showdown.
Van Buren County 42, Louisa-Muscatine 18
NEW LONDON – Jirak scored his second fall at the New London quadrangular, pinning Riley Norwood in just 28 seconds.
Korbin Camp added a pin at 2:46 for the Warriors at 132 pounds. Brant Tedrow scored a fall in 2:44 at 220 pounds.
New London 47, Van Buren County 30
NEW LONDON – The Tigers scored first-period falls in two matches and won all four matches wrestled against the Warriors.
Brody Butterbaugh clinched a heavyweight fall over Westercamp at 2:41. Marcel Lopez added a tech fall in the first period, clinching a 19-4 win over Jirak at 126 pounds.
Burlington-Notre Dame 57, Van Buren County 15
NEW LONDON – The Warriors settled for a split in the New London quadrangular, picking up three falls and a 6-1 win by heavyweight Aiden Kniffen.
Korbin Camp picked up a 7-0 win at 126 pounds for Van Buren County. The Warriors (5-3) will head to the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational on Saturday in Centerville.
Cardinal 30, Louisa-Muscatine 24
NEW LONDON – Karson Kirkpatrick and Mason Shepherd picked up consecutive pins, clinching a third dual win of the season for the Comets.
Kirkpatrick pinned Skyler Beck in one minute of a 113-pound match. Shepherd pinned Riley Norwood at 120 pounds with nine seconds left in the opening period.
New London 54, Cardinal 18
NEW LONDON – Butterbaugh scored a first-period fall with seconds remaining in a heavyweight match for the Tigers.
Dominic Lopez added a fall in 2:31 at 145 pounds.
Burlington-Notre Dame 66, Cardinal 18
NEW LONDON – Cox scored his second win for the Comets, pinning Kniffen in 47 seconds of a heavyweight match.
Cardinal (3-10) will compete on Saturday at the WACO Warrior Invitational.
Pekin 39, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 30
COLUMBUS – Michael Jones, Bailey Frescoln and Cael Baker scored three opening matches, lifting the Panthers to an early lead on the way to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division dual.
Jones pinned Cole Storm in 3:06 at 138 pounds, Frescoln pinned Dante Zuniga in 39 seconds at 145 pounds and Baker pinned Noah Sparrow in at 152 pounds in 70 seconds. Blake Juhl added a 7-3 win over Gerardo Orozco at 170 pounds.
Pekin 48, WACO 12
COLUMBUS – Juhl opened the Panthers' second dual win of the night with a quick fall over Dalton Provino, securing the win in just 38 seconds.
Gavyn Brown also scored a first-period win for Pekin at 138 pounds. Brown pinned Braden Spain in just 58 seconds.
Bettendorf 66, Pekin 6
COLUMBUS – Mason Juhl scored Pekin's only win against the Bulldogs, pinning Damian Petersen in 75 seconds of a 182-pound match.
Pekin (10-4) will also compete at the WACO Warrior Invitational on Saturday.
Fort Madison 48, Fairfield 30
FAIRFIELD – The Trojans scored five pins in a Southeast Conference dual against the Bloodhounds.
Cesar Smithburg picked up a win in a 220-pound match with Daniel Sokolik in 3:29 before heavyweight Tarence Craig scored a win in 1:37 over Nathan Leasch, giving Fairfield a brief 12-6 lead. Jacob Bland tied the dual at 18-18, pinning Ace Miereotto with 13 seconds left in the first period of a 120-pound match.
Cohyn Roach pinned Gavin Wiseman in 38 seconds at 138 pounds. Theodore Metcalf added a first-period fall for Fairfield at 170 pounds in 1:44.
Fairfield (2-4) wrestles in the Big Red Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sigourney 71, Columbus 36
SIGOURNEY – Ethan Shifflett scored a game-high 20 points for the Savages, who won for the fifth time in the past six games.
Josh Mohr and Levi Crawford each added 15 points for Sigourney. Mason Hodges led Columbus with 14 points.
Sigourney (6-6) returns to South Iowa Cedar League action at Lynnville-Sully on Friday night.