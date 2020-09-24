LAKE RATHBUN — Dawson Bonnett secured the first winning night for the Albia boys cross-country team of the 2020 season.
Bonnett, coming off a fifth-place run on Tuesday at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational, beat out Sigourney senior Mason Moore and Cardinal junior Gavin Grove on The Preserve Course at Lake Rathbun on Thursday to win the boys race at the Moravia Invitational. The winning run of 19:25.38 for Bonnett helped lead the Albia boys to the first team title of the season as the Blue Demons placed five runners in the top 10, scoring 21 points to beat out Cardinal by 39.
Moore, a two-time state cross-country qualifier, edged Grove for second place by less than eight seconds in a time of 19:52.88. The Comet junior beat Albia teammates Max Teno and Brock Ratliff to the finish line, taking third in 20:00.18.
Gunner Zugg secured a top-10 finish for the Cardinal boys, placing sixth in 20:25.22. Ethan Stalzer (seventh in 20:36.38), C.J. Ratliff (eighth in 20:36.72) and John Pistek (10th in 20:56.25) helped clinch the team championship for Albia.
The Moravia boys finished fourth in their home invitational with 101 points. Nick Alliss led the Mohawks with an 18th-place run of 22:26.49.
James Selvy edged Moulton-Udell teammate Braydin Shaffer by less than 13 seconds for 32nd place to lead the Eagles, crossing the finish line in 25:45.95. Jobie Smith once again led the Centerville boys, finishing 38th in 27:35.6.
Chariton prevented Albia from completing a sweep of the team titles at Lake Rathbun, placing four runners in the top 10 including a winning run of 24:00.8 by freshman Emerson Fehrer to score 29 points. Centerville freshman Lauren Phillips was second in the girls race, finishing in 24:39.05.
Sayler Rozenboom led the Lady Dees to a 40-point night with a fifth-place finish in the girls race, crossing the line in 25:22.32. Allison Major was seventh for Albia in 25:24.78 while Avery Major placed 10th in 25:41.69.
The Cardinal girls scored 59 points on the night, placing third as a team. Alexia McClure led the Comets with a sixth-place finish in 25:23.97 while Comet junior teammate Caitlyn Reber finished ninth in 25:41.45.