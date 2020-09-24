OTTUMWA — After making it to the championship match of the Southeast Iowa Superconference tournament each of the past two seasons, Van Buren County came up one win short of qualifying for the 2020 tournament on Thursday.
Top-ranked Holy Trinity won the decisive match of pool play, earning a trip to Loren Walker Arena on Saturday with a 25-19, 25-12 win over the Warriors. The third win in seven days over Van Buren County sends the Crusaders into the six-team single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament as the top seed, earning a bye into the semifinals to face either Winfield-Mount Union or West Burlington.
The Wolves advanced with a 25-3, 25-19 win on Thursday over Columbus. Pekin, the third team slated to compete in the pool, withdrew as the program deals with the exposure to COVID-19.
Cardinal, meanwhile, lost both SEISC pool play matches at Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday. After falling to West Burlington (25-16, 25-14), the Comets were topped by L-M 25-22 and 25-21.
Riley Bears had nine assists and served up Cardinal's only ace against West Burlington in the first pool play match for the Comets. Kiya Chapin collected six digs while Trista Benedict added three kills against Falcons, who got 14 kills by Sydney Marlow in the win.
Bears added eight more assists in the loss to Louisa-Muscatine while Benedict provided Cardinal with the only ace of the match. Elizabeth Lett led Cardinal with eight digs, Cameron Younker had six kills and Chapin collected the only block for the Comets.
Van Buren County earned a split in pool play, beating Lone Tree earlier in the night 25-14 and 25-8. Isabel Manning provided the Warriors with another solid overall night, collecting 31 assists and 10 digs with a kill, a block assist and an ace on a perfect 13-13 serving effort.
Brooklyn Cormier was 24-24 serving with three aces and four digs. Shea Scott collected 15 kills, 15 digs, one assist and was 2-4 serving on the night for the Warriors.
Kadence Nusbaum was 15-15 serving with 11 digs while Chelsey Huff racked up 14 Kills, 14 Digs and an assist in the two matches. Kalyn Tuttle was 8-8 serving with two aces, two digs and an assist.
Jaelyn Boley was 6-7 serving for Van Buren County with an ace, two kills, two digs and a block assist. Ella Jirak was 4-5 serving with four kills and three digs.
Holly Spees was 4-4 serving with an ace. Annabelle Cormier added a pair of digs.
Van Buren County (6-10) will make-up an SEI south match with Danville that was originally postponed back on Sept. 15. Cardinal (7-9) hosts Central Lee in SEI south action on Thursday, the same night that Pekin (5-5) is scheduled to return to action for an SEI north match against Louisa-Muscatine at home.