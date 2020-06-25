KNOXVILLE — It was a long, exciting night of summer sports action at Knoxville High School on Thursday.
Minutes after third-ranked (3A) Albia held off the upset bid of Knoxville on the softball diamond, improving to 8-0 on the season with an eight-inning win over the Panthers, the Blue Demon baseball team dropped a nine-inning South Central Conference thriller to Knoxville.
Ben Olson drove in the final run of the night, grounding a ball to third with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the night on the baseball diamond. Kade Bellon slid home as Eli Smith's throw from third to the plate was off line, capping a Panther comeback that included two runs in the bottom of the seventh to count Albia's four-run rally in the top of the inning.
Logan Debrouse single to center, coupled with a fielding error, brought home Albia's two game-tying runs in the top of the seventh. Ashtin Brand walked to load the bases with one out before Smith drew a walk to put Albia (1-3, 1-1 SCC) on top 8-6.
Knoxville responded by drawing four walks in the bottom of the seventh, scoring twice to tie the game, but could not overcome two more walks and a hit batter in the ninth that set up Olson's game-winning infield single.
Brand homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Demons. Jackson Pence added a pair of hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Knoxville's nine-inning win on the baseball diamond came shortly after the Panthers nearly rallied on the softball field to stun the unbeaten Lady Dees. Emma Dunkin forced extra innings with a game-tying double in the seventh that nearly left the park for a walk-off home run before No. 3 (3A) Albia (8-0, 2-0 SCC) took the lead for good in the eighth on a home run by Lauren Bayer.
PREP BASEBALL
Van Buren County 24, Danville 6
DANVILLE — Tony Davidson doubled twice as part of a five-hit night, helping the Warriors explode for the most runs in a single game since a 24-1 win at Davis County on May 26, 2018.
Van Buren County scored five runs in the first inning with a two-out rally. Seven straight hits, including run-scoring doubles by Treyton Bainbridge and Casey Yochum, allowed the Warriors to build a 5-0 lead in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest.
Davidson drove in six runs and matched Wolf by scoring four times. Nine different players had at least one hit or drove in at least one run with 11 different players scoring at least one run in the Van Buren County (3-2, 1-2 SEI south) victory.
Pekin 5, Hillcrest Academy 2
KALONA — Kennan Winn doubled in Brady Millikin and Chase Stansberry in the top of the seventh, rallying the Panthers for a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win.
Pekin drew eight walks against the Ravens, with three alone being drawn by Colten Glosser including a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh. Brady Latcham picked up the win on the mound, going seven innings for the Panthers (3-2, 3-1 SEI north) while allowing two unearned runs on four hits while walking one batter and striking out 10.
Moravia 3, Mormon Trail 2
MORAVIA — Kaleb Templeton came home to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch, allowing the Mohawks to secure a second straight Bluegrass Conference win.
Cason Butz walked and scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings for the Mohawks (2-5, 2-2 Bluegrass). Ethan Martin earned the win on the pitching mound, pitching around a one-out single in the top of the seventh as Mormon Trail could not push the go-ahead run across the plate from third base.
Moravia heads to Moulton-Udell on Friday.
Moulton-Udell 6, Melcher-Dallas 4
MELCHER — Moulton-Udell broke through on Thursday, scoring three times in the seventh inning to secure the first win of the season.
Wyatt Stansberry picked up the win on the mound, striking out six batters. Zane Hackathore came on in the seventh to record the save.
Moulton-Udell (1-5, 1-4 Bluegrass) will host Moravia on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Chariton 10, Davis County 9
BLOOMFIELD — The Mustangs finished one hit short of another seventh-inning rally at the Davis County Fairgrounds, stranding the tying run at second base when Hunter Bell struck out swinging.
For the second straight night, Davis County failed to hold on to a one-run lead in the final inning. Bell walked and scored on an error with two outs in the sixth, briefly giving the Mustangs (3-4, 1-2 SCC) a 6-5 lead.
Logan Caudill's two-run single in the top of the seventh put the Chargers on top for good. Jackson Curnutte and Will Swarthout followed with consecutive run-scoring hits, giving the Chargers a much-needed cushion as Davis County got back within a run on a three-run homer to center by Mustang sophomore Gavin McCall in the bottom of the seventh.
Mount Pleasant 10-8, Fairfield 0-0
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Trojans collected just three hits in 14 innings, suffering a pair of Southeast Conference shutout road losses.
Matthew Swanson and Gage Hook collected Fairfield's two hits in game one. Brad Smithburg added a single in game two.
Fairfield (2-5, 2-3 SEC) hosts Fort Madison in a conference varsity doubleheader on Monday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Montezuma 15, Sigourney 3
MONTEZUMA — Eddie Burgess doubled twice and homered for the Braves, driving in five runs while scored three times in the South Iowa Cedar League contest.
Josh Mohr, who started on the mound for the Savages (2-4, 1-4 SICL), had two hits including a double at the plate. Cade Streigle doubled and drove in a run while Cade Molyneux reached base twice and scored a pair of runs.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 11 (4A) Fairfield 6-12, Mount Pleasant 0-0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Allison Rebling and Coty Engle combined to throw 11 consecutive scoreless innings in a Southeast Conference sweep at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.
Rebling allowed just two hits over seven innings while striking out 16 batters in the first game for the 11th-ranked Trojans. Fairfield collected 13 hits in game one, including run-scoring doubles from Peyton McCabe and Jenna Norris.
Engle had three hits in game one, scoring twice. Hannah Simpson had a hit and drove in three runs.
Engle allowed just one hit over four innings while striking out one batter as the Trojans ended the second game of the doubleheader early, scoring seven times in the third to open an 11-0 lead. Simpson drove in three more runs with two more hits, including a double, in game two.
Shay Drish had three hits and scored three times in the nightcap for Fairfield. Rebling added three hits, including a double and two RBI. Engle helped her own cause with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
No. 11 Fairfield (8-1, 8-0 SEC) faces No. 1 Carlisle in a battle of Class 4A state tournament hopefuls on Saturday at the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament at 10 a.m. The Trojans then face West Branch to close out the weekend.
Davis County 12, Chariton 2
BLOOMFIELD — Jalee Lough's lead-off home run opened a six-run rally in the second inning for the Mustangs.
Macy Hill drove in runs with base hits in the first and fifth innings. Lough drove in four runs for the Mustangs while Briley Lough's RBI double in the bottom of the fifth clinched Davis County's first win of the softball season.
Davis County (1-4, 1-3 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday.
Pekin 8, Hillcrest Academy 0
PEKIN — Kylie Davis fired a one-hit shutout for the Panthers, striking out eight batters while walking three in a second straight Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Taylor Parmenter collected a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run while scoring twice. Hannah Lucas drove in two runs in Pekin's first win at home since a regional first round triumph over Danville last summer.
Allison Bainbridge added a triple. Emilee Linder doubled for Pekin (2-3, 2-2 SEI north), who took advantage of seven Hillcrest Academy errors to score four unearned runs.
Sigourney 13, Montezuma 2
MONTEZUMA — Megan Stuhr drove in four runs as part of a three-hit effort, including a three-run homer that gave the Savages a 7-0 lead.
Courtney Hemsley drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh as Sigourney (6-1, 5-1 SICL) scored six times in the final inning to clinch the South Iowa Cedar League victory. Stuhr added an RBI double to center while Macy Fisch drove in Stuhr with a run-scoring single to left.
Moravia 20, Mormon Trail 2
MORAVIA — The Mohawks responded after allowing a pair of runs in the top of the first, scoring seven times in the bottom of the inning before adding 13 runs in the second.
Moravia (2-3, 2-2 Bluegrass) heads to Moulton-Udell for a conference varsity doubleheader on Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Danville 3, Van Buren County 2
KEOSAUQUA — The Warriors came up a run short in the bottom of the seventh, dropping another close contest with the Bears in Keosauqua. The two Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivals had gone to extra innings in each of the two previous years when playing on Van Buren County's home diamond, including an 18-inning marathon last summer.
Ella Jirak went 3-4 at the plate, driving in one of Van Buren County's two runs. Lexi Jirak and Chelsey Huff, who each had key hits in last year's 18-inning win over the Bears, both went 2-4 at the plate on Thursday for the Warriors (4-4, 0-3 SEI south) with Jirak collecting a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Melcher-Dallas 13, Moulton-Udell 1
MELCHER — Jessica King singled and drove in Lexi Smith with the only run for the Eagles in a Bluegrass Conference loss on Thursday. King's hit was the only one allowed in three innings by Melcher-Dallas pitcher Brianna Remster.
Paeytn Anderson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Saints. Grace Overgaard doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice against M-U.
The Eagles (0-5, 0-4 Bluegrass) host a varsity doubleheader against Moravia on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.