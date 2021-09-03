CORYDON – The first week of the season started with a team title for the Albia boys cross-country team and a runner-up finish for the Albia girls.
The first ended on Thursday with a reversal of roles for the squads from Monroe County. After finishing second to Pekin in their season-opening home meet, the Albia girls brought home the team title from the Wayne Falcon Invitational placing four runners in the top 10 on the way to a 25-point win over Central Decatur.
Freshmen teammates Serene Thompson and Olivia Sheffield led the Albia girls to the team's first win of the season. Thompson placed third at Wayne, crossing the finish line in 21:38.87, while Sheffield edged Centerville sophomore Lauren Phillips for fifth place by 1.8 seconds in a time of 22:10.81.
Phillips crossed the finish line in sixth place for Centerville in 22:12.61, running away from a pair of Albia athletes in the girls race. Lily Buckingham crossed the finish line in seventh place for the Lady Dees in 22:15.81 while Avery Major followed in eighth place, posting a time of 22:21.86 to help clinch Albia's first team title.
The Albia boys, meanwhile, were edged out in a battle for their second straight team title on Thursday as Central Decatur edged the Blue Demons by seven points (56-63) paced by a winning run of 17:21.22 from senior William Gillis. Dawson Bonnett led the Blue Demons to a runner-up finish as a team by placing seventh in 18:09.83, edging sophomore teammate Ethan Stalzer by less than a second as Stalzer settled for eighth place in 18:10.64.
Moravia scored 254 points in the boys competition, finishing ninth overall. Matthew Seals led the Mohawks, placing 37th in 21:04.24.
Hayden Brinegar placed 76th for the Moulton-Udell boys at Wayne, finishing the race in 23:58.78. Mason Opperman finished 80th for the Centerville boys in 24:09.67.
Olivia Hathcock finished 66th for the Moravia girls, crossing the finish line in 31:05.09.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 25-25-25, Cardinal 10-2-9
BURLINGTON – Gabby Deery hammered home 20 kills for the defending 1A state champion Nikes as the Comets managed just three offensive points at the net in a tough season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss.
Josie Courtney led the Comets defensively collecting 11 of Cardinal's 40 digs in the match. Sydney Pickrell added 10 digs as Cardinal managed just 38 swings at the net, just over half as many as Burlington-Notre Dame's 70 hitting attempts.
Cardinal (0-1, 0-1 SEI south) heads to the English Valleys tournament on Saturday.
Winfield-Mount Union 25-25-25, Pekin 9-14-11
PEKIN – Bradie Buffington racked up 10 kills and was a perfect 14-14 attacking for the Wolves in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division sweep of the Panthers.
Kyli Fitzsimmons led Pekin at the net with three kills on 12-14 hitting and recorded the only block in the match for the Panthers. Taylor Gambell collected six of Pekin's seven assists i the match and matched teammate Sadie Sieren in serving up a pair of aces against the Wolves.
Pekin (2-3, 0-1 SEI north) hosts Columbus on Tuesday.
West Burlington 25-25-25, Van Buren County 11-14-16
KEOSAUQUA – Lauren Summers led a relentless defensive effort by the Falcons, picking up 21 of West Burlington's 71 total digs in a Southeast Iowa Superconference sweep of the Warriors.
Van Buren County (1-3, 0-1 SEI south) heads to Cardinal on Tuesday.