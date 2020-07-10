BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team closed out over three decades of play at the diamond on the fairgrounds in Bloomfield on a winning note. The Mustangs built a five-run lead and held on late for a 5-3 win over Keokuk in the final home game of the season.
Davis County (5-7) will play baseball next season at a new complex being built just west of the fairgrounds. The facility will feature the home diamonds for both the Mustang baseball and softball teams.
Dalton Reeves had two hits and drove in Carson Maeder with an RBI single in the third inning, giving Davis County a 2-0 lead. Maeder doubled in two more runs in the fourth as the Mustangs scored three runs in the inning, building a 5-0 advantage over the Chiefs.
Caden Hill became the final winning pitcher at the Davis County Fairgrounds field, pitching five hitless innings with two walks while striking out seven batters for the Mustangs. Reeves came on to pitch the final two innings, surviving a three-run rally in the sixth by Keokuk with some help from his catcher, Gavin McCall, who picked Cole Gillenwater off third base with the bases loaded.
Centerville 15-8, Clarke 10-1
OSCEOLA — The Big Reds closed out a wild win that was initially halted by weather almost two weeks earlier, scoring four times after returning to the diamond for the final inning of a regularly-scheduled South Central Conference game.
The second game between the Big Reds and Indians was scheduled after Centerville was forced to return to finish out a regularly-scheduled SCC contest. That game, played back June 26, had to be stopped when storms moved in shortly after a throwing error allowed Centerville to avoid a stunning conference loss.
The Big Reds (9-3, 3-3 SCC) scored 12 of the 13 runs scored in eight innings of play, including three runs in the very first inning of the impromptu contest. Kolby Micetich had three hits, including a double and drove in four runs to help Centerville secure the second win over the Indians.
Indianola 9, Fairfield 6
INDIANOLA — Ethan Ellsworth's grand slam home run off Max Weaton with one out in the bottom of the seventh completed a thrilling comeback win for the Indians.
Elan Ledger and Nate Smithburg each had three hits for the Trojans. Carter Ferrell had two hits, driving in one run while scoring three times as Fairfield (4-12) scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth, building a 5-1 lead.
PREP SOFTBALL
Centerville 7-8, Washington 11-6
CENTERVILLE — Teaghan Maxwell's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth brought home Claire Mathews with the 32nd and final run of a wild doubleheader with Washington. Ysabella Berja scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch moments before Maxwell's hit, helping the Redettes salvage a split.
Maxwell and Mathews both doubled in Centerville's win. Mathews matched Berja in scoring three runs apiece while Lanie Moorman drove in go-ahead runs for the Redettes (10-8) with an RBI single in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third.
Maxwell homered and drove in two runs in game one while Taylor Shinn doubled and scored twice for Centerville. Kaitlyn Mitchell had three of Washington's hits in game one, including a home run, as the two teams combined for 53 hits over 14 innings.
Davis County 13-5, Van Buren County 2-2
KEOSAUQUA — Briley Lough collected three extra-base hits in two Mustang wins at the Ferguson Complex. After driving in three runs with a double and a home run in the first win over the Warriors, Lough doubled in a fourth run in game two, helping Davis County move above .500 for the first time this season.
Caden VanLaningham added three hits and scored twice in game two for the Mustangs. Jalee Lough doubled in two runs in the first inning as Davis County (8-7) held on for the win after the Warriors (8-7) brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh.
Ivy Davidson homered for the Warriors in game two. Chelsey Huff collected two hits in the opening game, joining Lexi Jirak with run-scoring hits in the bottom of the fifth.
EBF 2, No. 4 (1A) Lynnville-Sully 1
EDDYVILLE — Brookelyn Bettis outdueled Denali Conover as the Rockets knocked off the fourth-ranked Hawks, edging ahead in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out solo home run by Sarah Schutt.
Emalee Davis followed a one-out single in the third inning by Madysen Wade with a game-tying RBI double to left for EBF. Bettis closed out the win for the Rockets (11-8), allowing just three hits over seven innings with one walk and four strikeouts.