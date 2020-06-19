FAIRFIELD — Six runs in the very first inning of the very first game set the tone for another dominant Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep at home for the Fairfield softball team.
Shay Drish drove in four runs in game two and scored four runs in the two games combined, helping the 11th-ranked (4A) Trojans roll to a 12-0 win in game one over visiting Keokuk before completing the sweep with a 10-3 win in game two. Fairfield jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning in the opener and scored the first seven runs over the first three innings of game two.
Coty Engle had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in three run in game one. Drish drew three walks and came around to score three runs as the Trojans showed patience at the plate, coaxing 10 walks as a team in the four-inning opener.
Rebling earned her second run-rule complete game shutout of the week against a conference opponent in the pitching circle. Rebling allowed just three walks and struck out nine batters, bouncing back after being on the short end of a 1-0 pitchers duel Tuesday at Albia with Lady Dee senior all-state ace Jena Lawrence.
Drish added a double and a triple at the plate in the second game against the Chiefs. Jenna Norris drove in four of her six runs against Keokuk during game two, drilling a pair of doubles in the nightcap, while Destiny Gridley finished a productive night at the plate against the Chiefs going 4-5 overall with an RBI and three runs scored.
Fairfield (4-1, 4-0 SEC) hosts Burlington in Southeast Conference action on Monday.
Van Buren County 8, Wapello 6
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning homered and drove in two runs as the Warriors unleashed four extra base hits in an impressive early-season win over the Arrows.
Lexi Jirak tripled and scored three times for Van Buren County (1-1). Chelsey Huff added a double, two RBI and a run scored while Ella Jirak doubled in the first two runs of the game in the very first inning for the Warriors.
Lamoni 3, Moravia 1
MORAVIA — Just when it appeared the Mohawks would have a chance to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Demons avoided the threat throwing out Lauren Long trying to advance to third on an error to bring Moravia's late rally to a sudden end.
Cameron Martin broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a two-run double to center before scoring later in the inning to give the Demons a 3-0 lead. Martin made that lead hold up in the pitching circle, allowing just four hits over seven innings to the Mohawks (1-1, 1-1 Bluegrass) while carrying a two-hit shutout into the seventh.
Anaya Keith suffered the loss despite recording eight strikeouts in seven innings for the Mohawks. Callie Benjamin singled to lead off the seventh and scored on a throwing error as Long beat out a two-out infield single to extend the game.
Long advanced to second on the play, but was thrown out trying to reach third. Mohawk lead-off batter Isabel Hanes, who would have a chance to tie the game with a home run, was instead left in the on-deck circle.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairfield 12-12, Keokuk 2-2
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans secured the team's first two wins of 2020 in a big way, collecting 20 hits and stealing 21 bases in a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep of the Chiefs.
Elan Ledger was one of three Fairfield batters to collect three hits in the two games. Ledger finished 3-7 combined in the consecutive 12-2 wins, driving in four runs while Drew Martin added three hits, including a triple and crossed home plate four times to score four of Fairfield's 24 runs.
Matthew Swanson paced the Trojans on the bases, going 3-7 at the plate while stealing six bases in the two games. Brad Smithburg drove in five runs on two hits while starting pitchers Connor Lyons and Carter Ferrel both worked four innings to pick up the first two pitching wins of the season for Fairfield.
The Trojans (2-2, 2-1 SEC) are back in action on Monday against Burlington.
Pekin 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0
PEKIN — Brady Millikin had three hits and drove in two runs to pace the Panthers from the top of the batting order.
Pekin (2-1) scored nine runs in the third inning and never looked back in the home opener for the defending substate champions.
Chase Stansberry and Colton Comstock both finished with two hits and two runs scored. Kennan Winn went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Panthers.
Millikin also stole three bases in the win and picked up the victory on the pitching mound. The Pekin junior allowed just one hit over four innings with one walk, one hit batter and five strikeouts.
Burlington-Notre Dame 11, Cardinal 5
BURLINGTON — The Nikes drew 14 walks off four different Comet pitchers, including eight in the first three innings and four more in the fourth as Cardinal could not hold on to an early 4-3 lead.
The Comets (1-2) rallied from early 2-0 and 3-2 deficit, drawing four walks of their own in the opening inning including bases-loaded walks issued to Jentry Arbogast and Peyton Johnson in the second inning. Beau LaRue and Tristin Cloke also walked with the bases loaded in the third, briefly giving Cardinal a one-run lead.
Both teams had just three hits apiece in the game. Arbogast had a double for the Comets while Logan Chickering and Maddux Jones both singled and scored in the first three innings.
Lamoni 13, Moravia 1
MORAVIA — Landon Gilliand's RBI double in the very first inning set the stage for big night at the plate for the Demons in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Mohawks.
Lamoni had five extra-base hits in the win, including a double and a triple from Braedon Boswell. Moravia (0-2, 0-2 Bluegrass) did not help their cause in the field, allowing six uneanred runs thanks to five fielding errors.
Cason Butz, Will Martin and Alex Benjamin had Moravia's three hits in the loss. Butz and Martin both doubled with Martin driving in Ethan Martin in the fourth inning to prevent the Mohawks from being shut out.