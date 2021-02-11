KEOSAUQUA — Sophie Wittrock scored a team-leading 24 points, including a buzzer-beating half-court heave to end the third quarter as the Pekin girls basketball team avoided the first losing season in 15 years with an impressive 62-43 win over Van Buren County.
Isabel Manning led the Warriors, posting her 15th double-double of the season with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Manning enters her final postseason just 42 points shy of becoming Van Buren County's third all-time leading scorer.
Both Pekin and Van Buren County open Class 2A regional tournament play on Tuesday. While the Panthers (10-10) head to Pella Christian, the Warriors (14-6) will host either Cardinal or Louisa-Muscatine at Fred Parsons Court.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 61, Davis County 40
FAIRFIELD — Max Weaton scored a team-leading 20 points for the Trojans, who never looked back on the way to a second straight win this week after jumping out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter.
Dalton Reeves matched Weaton with a game-high 20 points for Davis County. The Mustangs (8-11) open Class 2A district tournament play at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday while Fairfield looks for a third straight win at home on Friday against Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant.
Oskaloosa 66, EBF 53
EDDYVILLE — Keaton Flaherty led the Indians with 23 points while Waylon Bolibaugh added 17 for the Indians, who earned their second win of the season by taking home the Eddylooksa trophy.
EBF (9-11) wraps up the regular season on Friday at Colfax-Mingo.