FAIRFIELD – Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont opened the season with three wins on Thursday at the Steve Hisel quadrangular tournament. EBF dropped just one set, edging Fairfield in the decisive match of the Trojans' home tournament 13-21, 21-11 and 15-6.
"It was a total team win," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I'm proud of their effort levels in a hot gym."
Molly Shafer led the Rockets at the net, connecting on 45 of 51 attacks with 28 kills in the seven sets while matching Whitney Klyn with five ace serves. Kate Shafer led EBF with 47 assists, Sarah Schutt led the Rockets with 11 total digs and Aliya Wagamon led the defense with five blocks.
"That first time out is always an unknown, but we made some nice runs. Our consistency was not there, but the execution on good passing was impressive," Genskow said. "We served aggressive and worked together, but lacking that communication level we need to be successful."
EBF and Fairfield both swept Hillcrest Academy with the Rockets winning 21-11, 21-10 while the Trojans swept the Ravens 21-7 and 21-14. Albia finished 1-2 on the night, sweeping Hillcrest Academy after falling 21-10, 21-18 to EBF and 21-13, 21-12 to Fairfield.
EBF (3-0) heads to the West Branch Tournament on Saturday. The tournament will be played this season at Iowa City Regina while renovations continue on the West Branch gymnasium.
"We will continue to work on that aspect of communication and finding consistency in our next tournament on Saturday at Iowa City Regina," Genskow said.
Both Albia (4-3) and Fairfield (2-1) open conference play on Tuesday. Albia heads to Knoxville for their South Central Conference opener while Fairfield kicks off Southeast Conference play hosting Mount Pleasant.
Moulton-Udell 13-26-25-17-15, Moravia 25-24-11-25-13
MORAVIA – Zoey Hackathorn led a perfect serving night for the Eagles, going 12-12 with a team-best five aces to help M-U clinch a thrilling five-set Bluegrass Conference season-opening win over the Mohawks.
Addie Hunter led the Eagles with 10 digs while Lexi Smith recorded three solo blocks to pace M-U's defense. Hunter matched Rachel Ogden with four kills while connecting on 11 of 15 swings at the net.
M-U (1-0, 1-0 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 9. Moravia (0-5, 0-1 Bluegrass) heads to Southeast Warren for a quadrangular tournament this Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.