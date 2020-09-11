DONNELLSON — Chelsey Huff racked up a team-leading nine kills and three aces on 9-10 serving for the Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss at Central Lee. The Warriors fell 25-11, 25-10 and 25-16 on Thursday night.
Huff added four digs and two assists. Isabel Manning led Van Buren County with 13 Assists and nine digs while recording two kills, one block and a perfect 5-5 serving effort.
Ella Jirak had seven digs for the Warriors and two kills while going 5-6 serving. Jaelyn Boley had six digs, one kill, one block and was 5-5 serving.
Shea Scott added six digs and two kills while going 2-2 serving. Kadence Nusbaum was 6-6 serving with an ace and six digs.
Kalyn Tuttle was 2-3 serving with one ace, one dig, one assist, one block and one kill. Brooklyn Cormier had two digs for the Warriors and was 1-2 serving.
Van Buren County (3-3, 1-2 SEI south) heads to top-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity next Thursday.
Moravia 25-15-25-25-15, Twin Cedars 17-25-17-27-6
BUSSEY — Gracie Hoffman and Alyssa Boenning each came up with 10 kills for the Mohawks in a tough five-set Bluegrass Conference battle with Twin Cedars.
After being pushed into a decisive set with the Sabers following a 27-25 loss in the fourth game, the Mohawks responded with a dominat showing in the fifth game. The match was just the second of the season for the Sabers after being swept at Seymour on Tuesday. The team had to postpone earlier matches this season as the school dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Gentry Moss led Moravia with 17 assists and three ace serves in the match. Hoffman and Callie Benjamin each recorded a pair of solo blocks while Mikayla Fritz came up with three digs.
Moravia (2-3, 1-0 Bluegrass) heads to Moulton-Udell next Thursday.
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25, Moulton-Udell 13-8-10
MELCHER — Jessica King led the Eagles with four digs on defense in a Bluegrass Conference loss to the Saints.
Kenzie Smith powered home 13 kills and five ace serves for the Saints. Kynser Reed added 14 digs on defense.
Moulton-Udell (0-3, 0-2 Bluegrass) heads to Twin Cedars on Monday.
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25, Sigourney 9-13-20
SULLY — Joselyn Abell recorded 10 digs and four kills to help lead the Savages in a tough conference match with unbeaten (5-0) Lynnville-Sully.
Raegan Rozenboom matched Abell with a team-high four kills while also leading the Savages in serving, going 10-10 with three aces. Brookelyn Hemsley collected nine of Sigourney's 12 assists in the match.
Sigourney (2-6, 0-1 SICL) heads to English Valleys on Monday for a South Iowa Cedar League match.