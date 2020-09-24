BURLINGTON — Van Buren County junior Faith Neeley battled near the front of the field on Thursday during the girls race at the Tony Proctor Invitational.
Neeley ultimately settled for second place at the Burlington RecPlex, finishing in 22:25. Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Hadley Augustine won the race, coming home in a 21:46.
Emma Cochenhour finished ninth for the Warrior girls in 26:23. In the boys race at the Proctor Invite, Van Buren County senior Ian Peacock cracked the top-five with a time of 18:46 that brought Peacock home in fifth place.
Van Buren County will run against Cardinal, Central Lee, Holy Trinity and Clark County (Mo.) on Tuesday at Indian Lake.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Seymour 25-25-23-25, Moravia 19-22-25-15
MORAVIA — Gracie Peck collected 19 of Seymour's 62 digs while Maysen Trimble made five blocks as the Warriorette defense made the difference in a four-set Bluegrass Conference win over the Mohawks.
Seymour finished with seven blocks in the match, over twice as many as Moravia (3) and had a 62-5 edge in digs to counter a 35-27 edge in kills by the Mohawks. Callie Benjamin led Moravia, matching Trimble with 14 kills.
Moravia (4-7, 1-1 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Monday.
Twin Cedars 26-25-26, Moulton-Udell 24-15-24
MOULTON — Paige Hackathorn collected four kills as the Eagles fell for the fourth time in two weeks to the Sabers.
Moulton-Udell (0-12) heads to Wayne on Monday.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Moravia Invitational (The Preserve at Honey Creek), 4:30 p.m.
LAKE RATHBUN —
Burlington-Notre Dame Invitational (RecPlex), 4:30 p.m.
BURLINGTON —