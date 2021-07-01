BURLINGTON — Lucas Fett walked and scored on a passed ball with two outs in the top of the seventh, lifting the Warriors to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep of the Nikes.
Burlington-Notre Dame made a bid to win the game in the bottom of the seventh with two outs with a pair of singles by Caden Schwenker and Carson Chiprez. Treyton Bainbridge nailed down the win for Van Buren County, striking out Owen Gulick swinging to end the contest.
Bainbridge added two hits at the plate, driving in a run in the very first inning with an RBI single that put Van Buren County (11-9, 7-3 SEI south) in front. The Warrior senior ultimately earned the win on the mound, pitching the final three innings overcomign five walks with seven strikeouts.
Cardinal 8, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Tatum Telfer pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out six batters in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win for the Comets.
Cardinal (10-8, 6-6 SEI south) never looked back after scoring three runs in the opening inning. Dawson Lewis reached on a fielding error at shortstop by the Bears to bring in the first two runs before scoring on an RBI groundout hit to short by Tristan Cloke, giving Telfer an early lead to work with.
Drake Durflinger added three hits for the Comets, closing out the conference win in the seventh inning that scored Blaine Bryat and Matt Streeby. Chance Randolph overcame Danville's fifth hit of the game to pitch a scoreless seven inning.
Fairfield 5-0, Washington 4-14
FAIRFIELD — Nate Smithburg capped an impressive opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Washington off in thrilling style, driving in the winning run on a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to cap Fairfield's opening win over the Demons.
Washington came back to earn a split with the Trojans with a 14-run win in the second game. Smithburg suffered the loss on the mound in the nightcap, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts over two innings after driving in four runs in the opening game with two hits, including a home run.
Brad Smithburg added a home run of his own for Fairfield in the opening game, helping his own cause after starting on the mound and pitching 3 1/3 innings. Brody Angstead went 2-3 in game one for the Trojans, coming home on Nate Smithburg's game-winning single.
Fairfield (8-15, 6-10 Southeast) hosts Keokuk in a varsity doubleheader on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Moravia 11, Orient-Macksburg 1
MORAVIA — Nine different Mohawk batters drew a walk, helping to keep the line moving early as Moravia scored five runs in the very first inning and never looked back.
Nine different batters collected at least one hit in Moravia's fourth straight Bluegrass Conference win. Shane Helmick helped his own cause on the mound with two hits at the plate, including a double, while scoring two runs and allowing just one run on one hit to the visiting Bulldogs over 3 2/3 innings.
Kaleb Templeton doubled as part of a two-hit effort for Moravia (12-12), driving in a run and scoring once. Gage Hanes and Jackson McDanel each had a hit and a pair of runs scored for the Mohawks.
Twin Cedars 15, Moulton-Udell 1
BUSSEY — Chase Rozenboom and Brett Sedlock each collected a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Sabers, helping aid a seven-run rally in the opening inning of a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Jace Nichols doubled and drove in a run as part of a two-hit effort for Twin Cedars, scoring twice for Twin Cedars, who improved to 13-8 overall with the win and 12-5 in conference play. Kasey Clark added two hits at the plate, driving in a run, while allowing the only hit record by Moulton-Udell (0-18, 0-16 Bluegrass) in the contest.
Mediapolis 2, Pekin 1
MEDIAPOLIS — Brady Latcham singled and drove in Pekin's only run of a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division showdown with the Bulldogs, plating Colton Comstock in the top of the sixth.
Chase Stansberry suffered the loss on the mound despite allowing just two runs in the fifth inning to Mediapolis and three total hits to the Bulldogs over six innings. Stansberry walked four batters, but countered with seven strikeouts.
Mediapolis clinched a share of the SEISC north division title with the win over the Panthers (12-9, 9-5 SEI north), who could not match the magic of last season losing a pair of one-run decisions to Highland and Mediapolis after entering the week with a chance to win a second straight conference title by winning their final four conference games.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cardinal 7, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Emma Becker racked up a team-high four hits, including a double, and scored twice for the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Bears.
Kinsey Hissem singled and drove in three runs as Cardinal snapped a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the fourth before putting the conference win away with a four-run rally in the sixth. Alexia McClure added three hits and drove in three runs for the Comets (14-12, 7-4 SEI south), helping back up Ava Ferrell who came on to earn the win in relief in the pitching circle allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over the final three innings.
Pekin 10, Mediapolis 0
MEDIAPOLIS — Alli Bainbridge collected three hits and drove in two runs while scoring three times for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division shutout win.
Brooke Miller tossed a complete-game one-hitter for Pekin (9-16, 8-7 SEI north), striking out five Mediapolis batters while issuing just two walks. Kendyl Noel, Emi Zook and Taylor Parmenter all contributed a pair of hits to the Panther offensive attack.