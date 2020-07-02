PEKIN — Kennan Winn drilled three home runs, including the walk-off game-winning two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth as Pekin clinched a share of the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title with a wild 9-7 win over Mediapolis on Thursday night.
Winn's first home run erased a 3-0 Mediapolis lead in the bottom of the third, tying the game at 3-3. Down 6-3 in the fifth, Winn added a two-run homer to pull the Panthers within 6-5 and scored the tying run in the seventh on a Brady Latcham's sacrifice fly.
Winn picked up the win on the mound, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to escape a bases-loaded threat. Chase Stansberry extended the bottom of the eighth by drawing a walk, setting up Winn who drilled a 3-2 pitch over the fence in centerfield.
Pekin (7-2, 7-1 SEI North) hosts Cardinal in an SEISC crossover contest on Friday. The Panthers wrap up the regular season in Bloomfield face Davis County on Monday in the Mustangs' final game at the Fairgrounds field.
Albia 6, No. 8 (3A) Centerville 5 (9)
ALBIA — Jameson Robertson scored the winning run for the Blue Demons after leading off the bottom of the ninth with a double. Bunts by Barrett Bonnett and Logan Debrouse brought Robertson home to secure a South Central Conference upset of the Big Reds.
Centerville (6-2, 2-2 SCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the very first inning. McCain Oden doubled in Brady Kauzlarich before Tein Thiravong could record an out before a two-out fielding error by the Blue Demons allowed Oden and Kellen Johnson to score.
Albia (2-7, 2-3 SCC) answered back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Eli Smith doubled in Jaden Hagen and scored the tying run on an error by Centerville.
Hagen collected his second hit and scored his second run for Albia in the third on an RBI groundout by Smith to snap the 3-3 tie. Hunter DeMoss drove in Ashtin Brand later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to right, giving Albia a 5-3 lead.
Oden doubled and scored for Centerville in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Walker White, cutting Albia's lead to 5-4. Kolby Micetich extended the game for the Big Reds with a two-out game-tying double, bringing home Mason Bauman.
EBF 9, Clarke 1
EDDYVILLE — The Rockets responded after giving up the first run of the South Central Conference contest in the very first inning. EBF scored seven runs over the next three innings, taking the win and control of the SCC lead.
EBF (10-4, 5-1 SCC) hosts Pella Christian on Tuesday in what could be a Class 2A district championship preview.
Cardinal 11, Danville 4
ELDON — Landon Becker's two-run tiebreaking single to left kicked off a seven-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, lifting the Comets to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Logan Chickering clinched the win, drilling a grand slam with two outs in the sixth. Cardinal (4-3, 1-3 SEI south) heads to Pekin for an SEISC cross-over contest.
Sigourney 8, BGM 7 (11)
SIGOURNEY — Cade Molyneux had three hits, including a home run, as the Savages outlasted BGM in a South Iowa Cedar League marathon.
Mason Moore added three hits at the top of the Sigourney batting order, reaching base and scoring four times while allowing just two earned runs on two hits over the first five innings on the mound. Cade Streigle pitched the final six innings for the Savages (7-4, 5-4 SICL), allowing four hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.
Sigourney rallied four times to win the game. After extending the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Savages scored twice in the bottom of the 11th after BGM took a 7-6 in the top of the inning.
Burlington-Notre Dame 6, Van Buren County 2
KEOSAUQUA — Two errors, two wild pitches and a balk during the final two innings allowed the Nikes to rally after the Warriors took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning.
Tyson Sprouse pitched a three-hit shutout through five innings, striking out four batters while issuing one walk for Van Buren County. The Warriors (3-4, 1-4 SEI South) scored twice in the second on an RBI double by Jonah Heckenburg and an RBI single by Treyton Bainbridge.
Washington 9-7, Fairfield 3-5
WASHINGTON — Washington rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in game one, scoring nine unanswered runs over a three-inning stretch to clinch the first of two Southeast Conference wins over the Trojans.
The Demons held on for a two-run win in game two, holding on after Fairfield cut an early 5-0 Washington lead down to 6-5 in the fifth. The Trojans (2-9, 2-6 SEC) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak Monday at Keokuk.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 3 (3A) Albia 4, Centerville 0
ALBIA — Abigail Martin doubled and drove in three runs for the third-ranked Lady Dees, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings on the way to a fifth straight South Central Conference win.
Centerville (6-4, 2-4 SCC) continued to struggle pushing across runs, having left 10 runners stranded the previous night in a 2-0 SCC home loss to Knoxville. The Redettes collected just two hits and one walk against Albia senior pitcher Jena Lawrence, who struck out 14 batters in a complete-game shutout.
Alex Beard added a hit and an RBI for Albia (11-0, 5-0 SCC) in the win. Lauren Bayer and Ellie Spurgin each collected a single and scored a run for the Lady Dees as Centerville pitcher Alyssa McElvain allowed just five singles and Martin's double while walking Mackenna Jones and striking out three batters over seven innings.
No. 9 (4A) Fairfield 8-16, Washington 1-4
WASHINGTON — Danielle Breen and Jenna Norris both homered for the Trojans, providing plenty of run support early for starting pitcher Allison Rebling in a Southeast Conference road win.
Rebling allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings, striking out 10 batters and walking three while collecting a double and two RBI at the plate. Hannah Simpson led Fairfield (14-1, 12-0) with two hits, driving in one run and scoring once.
The Trojans pulled away in the nightcap, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings including eight runs in the seventh. Norris added two more home runs in game two, driving in five runs while scoring three times against the Demons.
Davis County 11-4, Central Lee 3-0
BLOOMFIELD — Madeline Barker pitched a three-hit complete game shutout in the pitching circle, clinching a doubleheader sweep for the Mustangs. After starting out 0-4, Davis County heads to Knoxville Friday night seeking a winning overall record and a fifth straight win.
Six runs in the bottom of the third inning allowed Davis County to stretch out an early lead in game one. The Mustangs (4-4) scored the first 11 runs of the game in the first four innings.
Sophia Young had a solo home run and scored twice for the Mustangs. Briley Lough went 2-3 with a double, scoring once and driving in one run.
Davis County scored all four runs in game two during the second inning. Lough doubled and drove in two runs before scoring later in the rally on an RBI single by Rachel McFarland.
Cardinal 16, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Maddie Cloke collected three hits, including a double, while scoring three times and drive in two more runs on an explosive night for the Comets. Right behind Cloke in the batting order, Rachel Lewman added two hits including a double while driving in three runs and scoring twice in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
The Comets (7-3, 2-2 SEI South) heads to Van Buren County Friday night to make-up a conference contest at the Ferguson Complex. Cardinal put away the four-inning win over the Bears on Thursday, scoring 12 times in the top of the fourth.
Sigourney 7, English Valleys 0
NORTH ENGLISH — Carly Goodwin tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League victory. Goodwin struck out 10 batters and walked just two, allowing just four total base runners.
Kaylee Weber doubled, driving in two runs while matching Reggie Talbert in going 2-4 for Sigourney. Weber, Madi Richard and Megan Stuhr all had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Savages (10-1, 8-1 SICL) while Courtney Hemsley scored three times from the top of the Sigourney batting order.
Clarke 7, EBF 4 (8)
EDDYVILLE — EBF's second fielding error opened the door for a two-out rally in the eighth inning of a South Central Conference clash against Clarke. Sadie Marker delivered the decisive hit for the Indians with a bases-clearing three-run double to center, snapping a 4-4 tie.
EBF (8-8, 1-4 SCC) rallied erased a four-deficit in regulation, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth. Faith Roberts followed an RBI groundout by Rylee German with a three-run homer to center, tying the game at 4-4.
No. 12 (1A) Twin Cedars 14, Moulton-Udell 0
BUSSEY — Chelsey Boettcher and Lexi Smith had the lone hits for the Eagles.
Brooke Roby singled while driving in three runs and scoring three times for the 14th-ranked Sabers. Chloe Swank drove in three runs while Jillian French had a pair of singles, scoring twice and driving in one run.
M-U (1-10, 1-6) Bluegrass hosts Murray Friday for Senior Night.