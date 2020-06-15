WEST DES MOINES — Caleb Corbin turned the opening night of the high school baseball season into a recurring nightmare for the Ottumwa Bulldogs on Monday.
Corbin had a pair of four-hit games for West Des Moines Valley in a doubleheader sweep of OHS. The Tigers racked up a pair of four-run innings on the was to a 12-2, five-inning win in game one before scoring eight times in the first on the way to a 16-6 victory in the nightcap.
Valley racked up 25 hits against Ottumwa pitching, including a pair of run-scoring hits in the opening inning of game two from Corbin. The Tigers answered an RBI double from Jesue Jaime, who drove in six of Ottumwa’s eight runs on Monday, and a run-scoring single from Trae Swartz in the first inning that briefly gave OHS a 2-0 lead in game two.
Mitch Wood went 2-3 in game one for the Bulldogs while Jaime drove in the first two runs of the season, driving a two-run double into left field in the fifth inning of game one to bring in Wood and Blaze Rominger.
Adam Denniston’s RBI single in the third inning was followed by a three-run rally in the fifth as Ottumwa cut an 8-2 deficit in game two down to 8-6. Jaime delivered all three runs with a home run to right, once again bringing in Rominger and Wood.
Ottumwa (0-2) returns home Wednesday night for an even tough test. The Bulldogs play host to second-ranked (4A) Ankeny in the home opener at Legion Memorial Field with game one starting at 5 p.m.