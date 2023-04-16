Trojan Profile: Alison Megrath

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Volleyball, National Honor Society, church youth group, marching and concert band.

Parents: Amy and Paul Megrath.

Favorite television show: The Office.

Favorite television show: Top Gun: Maverick.

Favorite actor: Miles Teller.

Favorite athlete: Ryan Crouser.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Crab legs.

Favorite restaurants: Red Lobster and Applebees.

Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting initiated into the National Honor Society as a junior.

Biggest influence: Chase Ealey.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about track and field: The competition and the comradery.

What do you to do get ready to play: Listen to music, stretch and do three to five warm-up throws.

Personal goals: To get into the Fairfield High School all-time top 10 in girls' shot put.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in medical lab science.

