Trojan Profile: Alison Megrath

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Volleyball, National Honor Society, church youth group, marching and concert band.
Parents: Amy and Paul Megrath.
Favorite television show: The Office.
Favorite television show: Top Gun: Maverick.
Favorite actor: Miles Teller.
Favorite athlete: Ryan Crouser.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Crab legs.
Favorite restaurants: Red Lobster and Applebees.
Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting initiated into the National Honor Society as a junior.
Biggest influence: Chase Ealey.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about track and field: The competition and the comradery.
What do you to do get ready to play: Listen to music, stretch and do three to five warm-up throws.
Personal goals: To get into the Fairfield High School all-time top 10 in girls' shot put.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in medical lab science.
