Trojan Profile: Anna Dunlap

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Volleyball, basketball and softball.
Parents: Brian and Marci Dunlap.
Favorite television show: New Girl.
Favorite movie: Any of the Disney classics.
Favorite actress: Zooey Deschanel.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Any Mexican restaurant, or somewhere with a good salad or good wraps.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Sydney McLaughlin.
Favorite vacation spot: Aruba.
Biggest academic accomplishment: I recently got nominated for academic all-state.
Biggest influences: My parents and my older sister, Jillian.
When did you first get interested in track and field: I competed in the Hersey track meet when I was young, in fourth or fifth grade. My sister ran track and my dad is a track coach. They wanted to see if I could run and I loved it immediately. It really jump-started for me in seventh grade.
What do like most about track and field: My team and all the people who have supported me. The fans. The coaches. Everyone involved with track.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to a lot of Taylor Swift. We jam out as a team on the bus heading to meets. We sing it out loud when we're warming up. There's a lot of bonding that goes on with my teammates, talking about what we can do. The connection with my teammates is huge. If they trust me, then I'm confident.
Personal goals: I couldn't have asked for more our of my track career. I achieved almost everything I wanted to.
Future plans: I'm going to attend Iowa State University. I'm planning to double major in public relations and graphic design.