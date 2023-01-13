Trojan Profile: Austin Lisk

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Golf.
Parents: Shawn and Summer Lisk.
Favorite movie: Taken.
Favorite actor: Liam Neeson.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite food: Burritos.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning all-academic honors.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.
What do you like most about basketball: The team aspect.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Future plans: Major in business.
