Trojan Profile: Austin Lisk

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Golf.

Parents: Shawn and Summer Lisk.

Favorite movie: Taken.

Favorite actor: Liam Neeson.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite athlete: LeBron James.

Favorite food: Burritos.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning all-academic honors.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.

What do you like most about basketball: The team aspect.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Future plans: Major in business.

