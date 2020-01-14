Blake Holden

School: Fairfield.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Cross country and tennis.

Parents: Brandee and Joe Holden.

Favorite television show: Stranger Things.

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Monte Morris.

Favorite food: Hamburger.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Sanibel Island, Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In fourth grade.

What do you like most about basketball: The team aspect.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Continue to get good grades and remain active.

Future plans: Attend a four-year university and earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

