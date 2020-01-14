School: Fairfield.
Class: Junior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Cross country and tennis.
Parents: Brandee and Joe Holden.
Favorite television show: Stranger Things.
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Monte Morris.
Favorite food: Hamburger.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Sanibel Island, Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In fourth grade.
What do you like most about basketball: The team aspect.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Continue to get good grades and remain active.
Future plans: Attend a four-year university and earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.