Chance Swan

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior. 

Sport: Bowling. 

Other activities: Soccer, E-sports and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Mark and Heather Swan.

Favorite movie: Cars.

Favorite television show: Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Favorite actor: Idris Elba.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite college team: Florida Gators.

Favorite athlete: Diontae Johnson.

Favorite food: Spicy chicken sandwiches.

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in bowling: As soon as I could throw a ball.

What do you most like about bowling: It's personal and a team sport.

What do you do to get ready to bowl: Play I-message games with Bailey Hird.

Personal goals: Average 200.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to become a math teacher.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you