Trojan Profile: Elizabeth Hootman

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Bowling.

Other activities: Vox, jazz choir and theater.

Parents: Jerry and Stacie Hootman.

Favorite television show: Dance Moms.

Favorite movie: Don't Worry Darling.

Favorite actor: Johnny Depp.

Favorite athletes: Darren Tang and Danielle McEwan.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese and bacon.

Favorite restaurant: Shokai Sushi.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting nominated for the National Honor Society.

Biggest influences: Myself and my friends.

When did you first get interested in bowling: In 2021.

What do you like most about bowling: Having fun with friends.

What do you do to get ready to bowl: Go out and have fun.

Personal goals: Have a happy and healthy future.

Future plans: Get a degree in elementary education.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you