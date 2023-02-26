Trojan Profile: Elizabeth Hootman

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Bowling.
Other activities: Vox, jazz choir and theater.
Parents: Jerry and Stacie Hootman.
Favorite television show: Dance Moms.
Favorite movie: Don't Worry Darling.
Favorite actor: Johnny Depp.
Favorite athletes: Darren Tang and Danielle McEwan.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese and bacon.
Favorite restaurant: Shokai Sushi.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting nominated for the National Honor Society.
Biggest influences: Myself and my friends.
When did you first get interested in bowling: In 2021.
What do you like most about bowling: Having fun with friends.
What do you do to get ready to bowl: Go out and have fun.
Personal goals: Have a happy and healthy future.
Future plans: Get a degree in elementary education.
