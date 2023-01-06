Trojan Profile: J.J. Lane

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Homework.

Parents: Devon Steinbeck.

Favorite television show: Snowfall.

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans.

Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.

Favorite college team: North Carolina Tar Heels.

Favorite professional team: Portland Trail Blazers.

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Bojangles.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest influence: My brother.

When did you first get interested in basketball: When I was young. My dad introduced me to the game.

What do you like most about basketball: Passing.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to Rod Wave.

Personal goals: Earning first-team all-conference honors.

Future plans: Become a realtor.

