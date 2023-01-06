Trojan Profile: J.J. Lane

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Homework.
Parents: Devon Steinbeck.
Favorite television show: Snowfall.
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans.
Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.
Favorite college team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite professional team: Portland Trail Blazers.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.
Favorite food: Chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Bojangles.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest influence: My brother.
When did you first get interested in basketball: When I was young. My dad introduced me to the game.
What do you like most about basketball: Passing.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to Rod Wave.
Personal goals: Earning first-team all-conference honors.
Future plans: Become a realtor.
