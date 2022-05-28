Trojan Profile: Kelsey Pacha

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Basketball and cross-country.
Parents: Pat and Tina Pacha.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt.
Favorite movie: Instant Family.
Favorite foods: Lil' smokies and meatballs.
Favorite restaurant: I like seafood restaurants.
Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influences: My parents and my coaches.
When did you first get interested in track and field: When I was 7-years-old.
What do you like most about track and field: The atmosphere and being with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: I drink honey.
Personal goals: Compete for a state championship.
Future plans: I'm going to attend either the University of Northern Iowa or the University of Alabama-Birmingham. I plan to compete in track and field as a heptathlete.