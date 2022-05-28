Trojan Profile: Kelsey Pacha

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Basketball and cross-country.

Parents: Pat and Tina Pacha.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt.

Favorite movie: Instant Family.

Favorite foods: Lil' smokies and meatballs.

Favorite restaurant: I like seafood restaurants.

Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influences: My parents and my coaches.

When did you first get interested in track and field: When I was 7-years-old.

What do you like most about track and field: The atmosphere and being with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: I drink honey.

Personal goals: Compete for a state championship.

Future plans: I'm going to attend either the University of Northern Iowa or the University of Alabama-Birmingham. I plan to compete in track and field as a heptathlete.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you