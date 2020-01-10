School: Fairfield.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Soccer.

Parents: Stacy and Jeremy Jeffrey.

Favorite television show: That 70s Show.

Favorite movie: When The Game Stands Tall.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: UCLA.

Favorite athlete: Dwayne Wade.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Subway.

Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing Pre-Kindergarten.

Biggest influence: Tyler Trent.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.

What do you like most about basketball: Working together as a team.

What do you do to get ready to play: Eat Subway sandwiches.

Personal goals: Finish both high school and college.

Future plans: Undecided.

