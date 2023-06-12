School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Volleyball, student council and the National Honor Society.
Parents: Justin and Julie Rayburn.
Favorite movie: Wonder Woman.
Favorite actor: Kevin Costner.
Favorite athlete: April Ross.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My grandma.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about golf: My team.
What to do you do get ready to compete: Putt with my team.
Personal goals: To keep improving at golf.
Future plans: To attend the University of Northern Iowa to study secondary education.
