School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Volleyball, student council and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Justin and Julie Rayburn.

Favorite movie: Wonder Woman.

Favorite actor: Kevin Costner.

Favorite athlete: April Ross.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Ice cream.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My grandma.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about golf: My team.

What to do you do get ready to compete: Putt with my team.

Personal goals: To keep improving at golf.

Future plans: To attend the University of Northern Iowa to study secondary education.

