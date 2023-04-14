Trojan Profile: Makenzie Kraemer

School: Fairfield. 

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Cross-country, National Honor Society, FBLA, Student Council and FCA.

Parents: David and Staci Kraemer.

Favorite television show: Gilmore Girls.

Favorite actress: Zendaya.

Favorite athlete: Allyson Felix.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: San Francisco 49ers.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: (Fairfield) Coach (Jerrod) Belzer.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In middle school running cross-country.

What do you like most about track and field: My distance teammates.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Walk.

Personal goals: Run 2:35 in the 800 meters.

Future plans: Graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.

