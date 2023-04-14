Trojan Profile: Makenzie Kraemer

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Cross-country, National Honor Society, FBLA, Student Council and FCA.
Parents: David and Staci Kraemer.
Favorite television show: Gilmore Girls.
Favorite actress: Zendaya.
Favorite athlete: Allyson Felix.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: San Francisco 49ers.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: (Fairfield) Coach (Jerrod) Belzer.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In middle school running cross-country.
What do you like most about track and field: My distance teammates.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Walk.
Personal goals: Run 2:35 in the 800 meters.
Future plans: Graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.
