Mallory Lyon

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Volleyball and basketball.

Parents: Melinda and Troy Lyon.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Luka Garza.

Favorite foods: Sushi and ice cream.

Favorite restaurants: Shokai and Arandas.

Favorite vacation spots: North Carolina. I also can't wait to go to Hawaii this summer.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being valedictorian of my class.

Biggest influences: My family, my teammates and my coaches.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade. I always liked running, even when I was younger, but I didn't start competing until middle school.

What do you like most about track and field: Being able to come out and compete every time.

What do you to get ready to compete: Listen to Taylor Swift with my teammates.

Personal goals: Being proud of everything I've achieved in track and field. 

Future plans: I'm going to study psychology at the University of Iowa.

