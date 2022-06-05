School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Volleyball and basketball.
Parents: Melinda and Troy Lyon.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Luka Garza.
Favorite foods: Sushi and ice cream.
Favorite restaurants: Shokai and Arandas.
Favorite vacation spots: North Carolina. I also can't wait to go to Hawaii this summer.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being valedictorian of my class.
Biggest influences: My family, my teammates and my coaches.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade. I always liked running, even when I was younger, but I didn't start competing until middle school.
What do you like most about track and field: Being able to come out and compete every time.
What do you to get ready to compete: Listen to Taylor Swift with my teammates.
Personal goals: Being proud of everything I've achieved in track and field.
Future plans: I'm going to study psychology at the University of Iowa.