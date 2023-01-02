Trojan Profile: Max Weaton

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Football and golf.
Parents: Jamie Reifsteck and Nate Weaton.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete: George Kittle.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Belize.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influences: My parents.
When did you first get interested in basketball: When I was very young.
What do you like most about basketball: The physical team play.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Win the conference title.
Future plans: Attend a university, study biology, pre-med and play football.
