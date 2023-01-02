Trojan Profile: Max Weaton

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Football and golf.

Parents: Jamie Reifsteck and Nate Weaton.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete: George Kittle.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Belize.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influences: My parents.

When did you first get interested in basketball: When I was very young.

What do you like most about basketball: The physical team play.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Win the conference title.

Future plans: Attend a university, study biology, pre-med and play football.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you