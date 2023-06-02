Trojan Profile: Myah Twohill

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Parents: Tom and Janan Twohill.

Favorite television show: Rick and Morty.

Favorite movie: Caddyshack.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite athlete: Jordan Speith.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Boston Celtics.

Favorite food: Ramen.

Favorite restaurant: Shokai.

Favorite vacation spot: Aruba.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in golf: When I was a baby.

What do you like most about golf: It's fun.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Make it back to state.

Future plans: Go to college and study to become a nurse.

