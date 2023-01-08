Trojan Profile: Myles McEntee

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Parents: Jenny.
Favorite television show: Outer Banks.
Favorite movie: When the Game Stands Tall.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: San Francisco Giants.
Favorite athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Dick's Last Resort.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the 'A' honor roll.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.
What do you like most about basketball: The teamwork.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Go to college.
Future plans: Go into human services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.