Trojan Profile: Myles McEntee

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Parents: Jenny.

Favorite television show: Outer Banks.

Favorite movie: When the Game Stands Tall.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: San Francisco Giants.

Favorite athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Dick's Last Resort.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the 'A' honor roll.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.

What do you like most about basketball: The teamwork.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Go to college.

Future plans: Go into human services.

