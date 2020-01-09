School: Fairfield.
Class: Junior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Choir, technology and video games.
Parents: Ronda and Kent Whitney.
Favorite television show: One Piece.
Favorite movie: Step Brothers.
Favorite actors: Will Ferrell and Idris Elba.
Favorite professional team: San Antonio Spurs.
Favorite college team: Kentucky Wildcats.
Favorite athlete: Kawhi Leonard.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Arandas.
Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influences: My parents and my brothers.
When did you first get interested in basketball: Before I turned 5-years-old.
What do you like most about basketball: The bonds that are made between the players and the coaches.
What do you do to get ready to play: Get stretched out and get in the right mindset.
Personal goals: Running my own business.
Future plans: Go to a big technology or engineering college, work in a computer engineering job and eventually start my own business.