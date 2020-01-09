Nathan Whitney

School: Fairfield.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Choir, technology and video games.

Parents: Ronda and Kent Whitney.

Favorite television show: One Piece.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers.

Favorite actors: Will Ferrell and Idris Elba.

Favorite professional team: San Antonio Spurs.

Favorite college team: Kentucky Wildcats.

Favorite athlete: Kawhi Leonard.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Arandas.

Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influences: My parents and my brothers.

When did you first get interested in basketball: Before I turned 5-years-old.

What do you like most about basketball: The bonds that are made between the players and the coaches.

What do you do to get ready to play: Get stretched out and get in the right mindset.

Personal goals: Running my own business.

Future plans: Go to a big technology or engineering college, work in a computer engineering job and eventually start my own business.

