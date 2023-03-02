Trojan Profile: Nicole Robb

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Bowling.
Other activities: Band.
Parents: Sara and Andrew Robb.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite movie: Avatar.
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite athlete: Boyd Martin.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Eventing.
Favorite professional team: USA Eventing.
Favorite food: Mexican lasagna.
Favorite restaurant: ShoKai.
Favorite vacation spot: Home.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting all As.
Biggest influences: My parents.
When did you first get interested in bowling: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about bowling: Spending time with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to bowl: I stretch and try to stay positive.
Personal goals: To be happy with myself and help who I can.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and become a pharmacist.
