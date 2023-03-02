Trojan Profile: Nicole Robb

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Bowling.

Other activities: Band.

Parents: Sara and Andrew Robb.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite movie: Avatar.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite athlete: Boyd Martin.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Eventing.

Favorite professional team: USA Eventing.

Favorite food: Mexican lasagna.

Favorite restaurant: ShoKai.

Favorite vacation spot: Home.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting all As.

Biggest influences: My parents.

When did you first get interested in bowling: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about bowling: Spending time with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to bowl: I stretch and try to stay positive.

Personal goals: To be happy with myself and help who I can.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and become a pharmacist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you