Trojan Profile: Ryan Higgins

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Cross-country, E-sports, speech team, choir and track.

Parents: Michelle and Rob Higgins.

Favorite television show: Umbrella Academy.

Favorite movie: Breakfast Club.

Favorite actor: Liam Neeson

Favorite college team: Florida State Seminoles.

Favorite professional team: Miami Heat.

Favorite athlete: Ja Morant

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: Environmental activism and registering young voters.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.

What do you like most about basketball: How fast paced the game is.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to my favorite song.

Personal goals: Get elected to the senate.

Future plans: Attend college to major in political science.

