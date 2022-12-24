Trojan Profile: Ryan Higgins

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Cross-country, E-sports, speech team, choir and track.
Parents: Michelle and Rob Higgins.
Favorite television show: Umbrella Academy.
Favorite movie: Breakfast Club.
Favorite actor: Liam Neeson
Favorite college team: Florida State Seminoles.
Favorite professional team: Miami Heat.
Favorite athlete: Ja Morant
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: Environmental activism and registering young voters.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.
What do you like most about basketball: How fast paced the game is.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to my favorite song.
Personal goals: Get elected to the senate.
Future plans: Attend college to major in political science.
