School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Volleyball, basketball, FBLA, student council, National Honor Society, FCA and Vox.
Parents: Andy and Elisa Kretz.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite movie: Holiday in the Wild.
Favorite actress: Jennifer Aniston.
Favorite athlete: Keegan Murray.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Shokai.
Favorite vacation spot: Bahamas.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Having a 3.98 GPA.
Biggest influence: My brother, Kevin.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.
What do you like most about golf: Being outside and making new friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Take a deep breath.
Personal goals: Stay happy, healthy and keep improving.
Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.