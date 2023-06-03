School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Volleyball, basketball, FBLA, student council, National Honor Society, FCA and Vox.

Parents: Andy and Elisa Kretz.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite movie: Holiday in the Wild.

Favorite actress: Jennifer Aniston.

Favorite athlete: Keegan Murray.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Shokai.

Favorite vacation spot: Bahamas.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Having a 3.98 GPA.

Biggest influence: My brother, Kevin.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.

What do you like most about golf: Being outside and making new friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Take a deep breath.

Personal goals: Stay happy, healthy and keep improving.

Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education.

