Trojan Profile: Tate Allen

School: Fairfield.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Football and baseball.
Parents: Missy and Jason Allen.
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete: Luka Doncic.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Boulder, Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the A honor roll.
Biggest influence: My grandpa.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In fourth grade.
What do you like most about basketball: The intensity.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Be the best that I can be.
Future plans: Attending the University of Iowa.
