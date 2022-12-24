Trojan Profile: Tate Allen

School: Fairfield.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Football and baseball.

Parents: Missy and Jason Allen.

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete: Luka Doncic.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Boulder, Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the A honor roll.

Biggest influence: My grandpa.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In fourth grade.

What do you like most about basketball: The intensity.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Be the best that I can be.

Future plans: Attending the University of Iowa.

