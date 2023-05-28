Trojan Profile: Viola Welsh

School: Fairfield
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Parents: Christi and Terrell Welsh.
Favorite movie: The Parent Trap.
Favorite actress: Jennifer Lawrence.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods.
Favorite food: Steam tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Arandas.
Favorite vacation spot: North Carolina.
When did you first get interested in golf: In 2015.
What do you like most about golf: Everything
What do you do to get ready to play: Practice.
Personal goals: To improve.
Future plans: Attend college.
