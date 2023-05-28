Trojan Profile: Viola Welsh

School: Fairfield

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Parents: Christi and Terrell Welsh.

Favorite movie: The Parent Trap.

Favorite actress: Jennifer Lawrence.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods.

Favorite food: Steam tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Arandas.

Favorite vacation spot: North Carolina.

When did you first get interested in golf: In 2015.

What do you like most about golf: Everything

What do you do to get ready to play: Practice.

Personal goals: To improve.

Future plans: Attend college.

