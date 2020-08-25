FAIRFIELD — Nate Weaton has proven to be an expert at responding to adverse situations.
This past April, when the world was in the early grips of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Weaton rallied his company when in a time of great need as Weaton Capital was called upon to produce face shields for health care workers. The company produced 15,000 to 20,000 face shields a week less than a month after the pandemic began to shut down businesses and overrun hospitals across the country.
“One of the core values we have here is giving back,” Weaton said. “I mean, this is why we do it, and it’s gratifying. If we can help make our health care workers more safe, then we will. We’ll do what we need to do."
Weaton brings those same philosophies with him to the gridiron as he prepares for his second season at the helm of the Trojans. Just like at Weaton Capital, the Fairfield football team is being asked to adapt to changes brought on by the coronavirus and overcome adversity, both off the field due to COVID-19 and on it after going 0-9 last season.
"I told the kids at the end of last season you'll learn a lot more about yourselves and about your team going 0-9 than you ever will going 9-0," Weaton said. "I think the kids took that to heart. They spent a lot of time in the offseason, even during quarantine, going through their playbooks and watched film. It shows out here in practice. We're excited for the potential of this team this season."
For many members of the Fairfield football team, 2020 is a chance to truly start over. The 0-9 Trojans had 11 returning senior players last season, opening the door for many new faces to step up the challenge of producing an instant turnaround this season.
"The biggest lesson we learned last year is you have to do this together. This is not an individual sport. It's a team sport," Weaton said. "You win together. You learn together. If you take all the lessons you learned through all the hard knocks you suffer, beyond just going 0-9, you start to pick out the learning lessons from each game and learn from the experiences.
"The ultimate question you have to answer is 'do you want it to happen again?' The answer is no, but the next question you need to answer is 'what actions do we need to take to ensure it doesn't happen again?' That's what the kids have learned. They know they need to spend more time in the weight room. They need to spend more time working on their speed. They need to spend more time on their individual technique. You start to put all those pieces together and you begin to solve the puzzle."
The Trojans hope to unload the burden of a current 11-game losing streak quickly this season, facing Knoxville in a rematch of a 16-9 win by the Panthers at Ken Locke Stadium last fall. Two years ago, Fairfield shut out Knoxville at Trojan Stadium 33-0 and hope for a similar winning result at home against the Panthers to open the 2020 season.
"We love having Knoxville here to open the season. Knoxville is a good, well-run football program that will provide a great first test for us," Weaton said. "If you can get over that first hump and get that first win, it's great confidence going into a shorter season."
After hosting Knoxville, Fairfield wraps up non-district play at West Burlington/Notre Dame, who won just one game last season. From there, a tough slate awaits in Class 3A, District 5 with match-ups against three teams (Washington, Mount Pleasant, Keokuk) that all won six of nine games last season and are hoping for even more success this fall.
"If you get out fast and use that momentum to carry you into district play, it gives you a great opportunity especially with every team qualifying for the playoffs this year," Weaton said. "You can learn a lot in the first seven games. We could go 0-7 again, which is not what I or anyone on our team intends to do, but you could reset and make a great postseason run if you take that mentality of learning from your mistakes, learn the lessons from all the hard knocks you take and keep moving forward."