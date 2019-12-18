OSKALOOSA - Tucker Black has personally seen the development of female wrestling, having watched older sister Megan become the first female placewinner in the history of the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament.
Black will now be a part of helping continue to develop the growth of the sport. The former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont state wrestling champion has been named the first head coach of the new William Penn University women's wrestling program.
Black, a May 2019 graduate of Upper Iowa University with a degree in Agricultural Business, was a two-year starter and team captain for the Peacocks. The strong scholar-athlete graduated Magna Cum Laude and was twice named an Academic All-American.
"We are really excited to have Coach Black as our first women's wrestling coach," William Penn athletic director Nik Rule said. "Through the interview process, he showed an authenticity that was very refreshing and something we believe student-athletes looking to compete in the sport will be attracted to.
"His energy and commitment to the sport is contagious, while he also has a big picture perspective on the most valuable components of the student-athlete experience. He is going to be a great addition to our team."
Prior to his time at UIU, Black was an All-American at North Iowa Area Community College, placing seventh at the 2017 NJCAA national championships. Black was a regional champion and named the team's outstanding student-athlete after starting his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa.
Black was one of four individual state champions for EBF in 2014, allowing the Rockets to win the Class 1A state team championship. Black also placed fifth as a junior, joining his older sister who placed eighth in the same tournament, and qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore.
"I am grateful for the opportunity William Penn University has given me," Black said. "Growing up around the women's side of the sport, I have seen the opportunities it has given my sisters (younger sister Maddie currently wrestles at EBF) and I am excited to help provide those same opportunities to other young women who are looking to become champions in this sport.
"I am ready to start building a first-class program with a championship mindset!"
William Penn, which is the third school in Iowa to sponsor women's wrestling, will begin competing in the 2020-2021 school year. Black will immediately begin recruiting for the inaugural class.