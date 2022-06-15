Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.