CHARITON — Sabin and Sylar Esaias each connected on three hits for the Centerville baseball team, rallying the Big Reds from a late three-run deficit to an eight-inning South Central Conference win at Chariton. Centerville scored the final four runs at Millage Field, earning an 8-7 victory over the Chargers.
Ryan Sinnott added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs while scoring twice. Kade Mosley had two hits, driving in one run, while Conner Lancaster had a hit and drove in Sylar Esaias with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.
Centerville (4-11, 4-4 SCC) hosts Oskaloosa on Thursday.
No. 7 (2A) Davis County 8, Central Lee 5
BLOOMFIELD — Carson Maeder completed a three-run response for the seventh-ranked Mustangs with a game-tying RBI single in the fourth before Easton White scored on a wild pitch, putting Davis County top for good in a rematch of an extra-inning district first round thriller between the programs last summer.
Presley Cantrell clinched the win in the sixth for the Mustangs, doubling in Dalton Reeves and Houstin Schooley. Caedyn Glosser sparked Davis County in the first two inning, scoring the tying run on a first-inning RBI infield single by Reeves before driving in Drake Hamm with a two-out RBI double to center that tied the Hawks at 2-2 in the second inning.
Davis County (13-5) resumes their quest for the South Central Conference title on Friday at Knoxville.
Pekin 11, Wapello 3
WAPELLO — Jackson Horras led the Panthers with three hits, including a double, while driving in a game-high three runs in a Southeast Iowa Superconfernece north division road win.
Levi Coleman added two hits for Pekin, driving in two runs while crossing home plate three times as the Panthers jumped ahead for good with three runs in the second inning to snap a 1-1 tie. Hudson VanEnglenhoven added two hits, an RBI and a run in the victory.
Pekin (5-9, 4-4 SEI north) hosts Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
Van Buren County 7-19, West Burlington 10-2
WEST BURLINGTON — Jackson Manning homered twice for the Warriors during a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division doubleheader split with the Falcons.
Van Buren County (6-9, 4-4 SEI south) hosts Wapello on Thursday.
No. 8 (1A) Ankeny Christian Academy 7, Moravia 6
DES MOINES — Matthew Seals and Jackson McDanel each collected a hit and drove in two runs for the Mohawks, building a 6-2 lead before the eighth-ranked Eagles rallied late to remain unbeaten with a walk-off Bluegrass Conference win.
Moravia (9-2, 7-2 Bluegrass) hosts Lamoni on Thursday.
No. 3 (1A) New London 10, Cardinal 1
ELDON — Dereck Santiago and Carter Allen each collected three hits and drove in two runs apiece for the third-ranked Tigers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Comets.
Josh Courtney had a pair of hits for Cardinal. Carson Kenney added a single and scored a first-inning run for the Comets after New London jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first highlighted by a game-opening home run by Kooper Schulte.
Cardinal (8-5, 5-3 SEI south) hosts Burlington-Notre Dame on Thursday.
Pella 11, Fairfield 5
FAIRFIELD — Isaiah Kettler's tiebreaking RBI single was followed by an RBI double to center by Quinn Rhamy, capping a five-run rally in the fourth inning that lifted the Little Dutch to a non-conference win over the Trojans.
Nate Smithburg followed an RBI single to left by Connor Lyons with a two-run double in the third inning, giving Fairfield a 3-2 lead. Tallon Bates and Cason Miller scored runs in the fourth that pulled the Trojans back within 7-5 before run-scoring hits by Kettler and Tate Weesner in the sixth put the game out of reach.
Fairfield (9-9) returns to Southeast Conference play at Keokuk on Thursday.
Pleasantville 12, No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 11
SIGOURNEY — Parker Sheets fielded a ground ball back to the mound off the bat of Levi Crawford, thwarting a bid for a game-tying hit by the Sigourney senior, securing the final out for the Trojans while handing the ninth-ranked Savages their first loss of the season.
Crawford finished with three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs while scoring twice to help Sigourney turn a 5-0 deficit after just half-an-inning into a 7-5 lead after two. Cade Striegle added two hits, including a home run, while driving in four runs for the Savages.
Sigourney (11-1) returns to South Iowa Cedar League play this week. The Savages host BGM on Friday.