CENTERVILLE — Brody Tuttle pitched a five-inning, four-hit, complete-game shutout on the mound with five strikeouts lifting the Centerville baseball team to a fourth straight win with an 11-0 South Central Conference victory over Clarke on Tuesday before showers arrived at Pat Daugherty Field.
Sylar Esaias scored on a double steal in the bottom of the first before connecting on a single to open the third inning, scoring on an RBI single by Brody Tuttle to ignite a rally. Ryan Sinnott added a two-run single with two outs in the third, opening a 7-0 lead for Centerville.
Connor Lancaster and Elijah Hampton both scored on consecutive wild pitches with two outs in the second inning. Lancaster drove in a pair of runs with sacrifice flies in both the third and fourth innings while Hampton drove an RBI double into the left-center field gap to open a 10-run lead.
Centerville (8-13, 8-4 SCC) hosts conference-leading Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a battle of last year's SCC co-champions next Monday in a varsity doubleheader. Action gets underway with the opening game at 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 7 (1A) Twin Cedars 14, Moravia 1
MORAVIA — Rylee Dunkin's bases-clearing triple highlighted a nine-run inning for the seventh-ranked Sabers, clinching a three-inning Bluegrass Conference victory over Moravia at Lady Mohawk Field.
Kisha Reed added two hits, both coming in the third inning, including a three-run home run that gave Twin Cedars a 13-1 lead. Lauren Long drove in Moravia's only run in the second inning, bringing in Destiny Nathaniel with a sacrifice bunt after Nathaniel and Kjirsten Albertson opened the inning with a pair of hits off Saber ace pitcher Grace Bailey.
Twin Cedars (19-1, 15-0 Bluegrass) hosts Mormon Trail on Friday. Before heading to Bussey, the Saints will head to Moravia (8-12, 6-5 Bluegrass) on Thursday.
Van Buren County 3, Central Lee 1
KEOSAUQUA — Jade Balmer's lead-off double in the bottom of the third would ultimately lead the Warriors to a comeback win as the Warriors scored three runs in the inning, knocking off the Hawks in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest that was called after five innings due to approaching weather.
Annabelle Cormier and Callie Kracht followed Balmer in during the inning. Ali Campbell closed out the win in the pitching circle for the Warriors, scattering six hits while allowing just one run as the Van Buren County defense turned an inning-ending double play in the fourth before Ivy Davidson threw out Sophie Turner trying to advance to second with the potential tying run to end the fifth shortly before the game was called.
Van Buren County (7-10, 2-6 SEI south) hosts Danville on Senior Night Thursday at Manning Field.
Lamoni 15, Moulton-Udell 1
MOULTON — Three consecutive one-out hits, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Cameron Martin and Mallory Leonard, brought in the first three runs for the Demons in the very first inning of a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Martin added a two-run home run in the second inning, giving Lamoni a 6-0 lead, before driving in a run with RBI single in the third. Lauren Olsen added a bases-clearing triple to close out a five-run inning for the Demons.
Hannah King doubled in Zoie Simkoff in the bottom of the third to bring in M-U's only run of the contest. Taylor Henson, after having her shutout bid broken up in the pitching circle, drove in two more runs with a triple to center in the top of the fourth for Lamoni.
Moulton-Udell (3-12, 2-8 Bluegrass) hosts Moravia on Friday.
No. 8 (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame 10, Cardinal 3
WEST BURLINGTON — Elise Oleson drove in three of the 10 runs scored by the eighth-ranked Falcons in the bottom of the sixth, rallying late to remain unbeaten in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division as Cardinal saw a 2-0 lead established in the very first inning slip away.
Cardinal (13-10, 8-3 SEI south) steps out of conference to host 11th-ranked (1A) Sigourney on Thursday.
