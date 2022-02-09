MORAVIA – Gage Hanes nearly led the Moravia Mohawks to a thrilling non-conference win on Tuesday, coming within one rebound of a double-double while pushing the Albia Blue Demons beyond regulation on Tuesday night.
Despite 28 points and nine rebounds by Hanes, Albia was able to avoid a regulation loss just 10 miles south of their home gymnasium. The Blue Demons outscored Moravia, 12-4, in the extra four-minute session to pull out a 72-64 win in overtime.
Shane Helmick added 13 points for the Mohawks in the loss. Cole Hamilton added 12 points for Moravia.
The overtime win assures that Albia will avoid losing season in five years. The Blue Demons will try to clinch the program's fourth straight winning season on Monday when Albia (11-10) hosts South Central Conference rival Centerville in the Class 2A, District 7 quarterfinals.
Moravia, meanwhile, will look to begin a deep postseason run as the top seed in Class 1A, District 12. The Mohawks (18-2) will open district play at home on Monday against either Moulton-Udell or Twin Cedars.
Centerville 62, Waterloo Christian 58 (OT)
CENTERVILLE – Isaac Byrd's 3-point play with 38 seconds left in overtime put the Big Reds on top for good in a thriller with the Regents at Lakeview Gymnasium to wrap up the regular season.
Brody Tuttle collected the second of Centerville's two steals in the final minute of overtime, preventing Waterloo Christian from attempting a game-tying or potential game-winning shot. Tuttle added two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in overtime to clinch the win for the Big Reds.
Centerville (5-16) opens Class 2A district tournament play at Albia on Monday.
Davis County 75, Keota 69
KEOTA – Dalton Reeves racked up 27 points for the Mustangs, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double while leading a red-hot shooting effort in a non-conference road win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Carson Maeder dominated in the post, racking up a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Maeder hit 10 of 11 shots from the field as Davis County shot 57.8 percent (26-45) in the win.
Davis County (10-11) opens Class 2A district tournament play on Monday against Central Decatur. Postseason action between the Mustangs and Cardinals will tip off in Albia at 6:30 p.m.
EBF 65, Lynnville-Sully 49
SULLY – Jesse Cornelison led a balanced attack for the Rockets, scoring 16 points while grabbing five rebounds as EBF rallied in the second half for a non-conference road win on Tuesday.
Carsen Wade added a solid all-around floor game, scoring 15 points for EBF while grabbing five rebounds, collecting three steals and picking up a pair of blocks. The Rockets outbounded the Hawks 37-25 in the game and never looked back after quickly erasing a 34-31 halftime deficit, outscoring Lynnville-Sully 18-8 in the third quarter.
EBF (18-2) wraps up the regular season at home on Friday against Colfax-Mingo.
Cardinal 68, Central Lee 47
DONNELLSON – The Comets continued soaring at the end of the regular season, jumping out to a 38-14 halftime lead against the one-win Hawks in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Cardinal again won the key battle of the boards, allowing just two offensive rebounds to Central Lee during the contest. The Hawks also managed just nine attempts from the free thrown line against the Comets.
Cardinal (15-7, 10-6 SEI south) opens postseason play at home on Feb. 17. The Comets will host either Central Lee or West Burlington in the Class 2A, District 6 semifinals.
Fairfield 68, Chariton 39
FAIRFIELD – Max Weaton racked up a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Trojans secured a fourth straight win on Tuesday night.
J.J. Lane came off the bench to score 13 points for Fairfield. Joey Valdez, earning a Senior Night start for the Trojans, scored a career-high 12 points sinking a pair of 3-pointers in the non-conference victory against the Chargers.
Fairfield (8-10) wraps up Southeast Conference play at Mount Pleasant on Friday. The Trojans also learned they will be the sixth seed in Class 3A, Substate 5 and will open postseason play at Clear Creek-Amana on Monday, Feb. 21.
Danville 70, Van Buren County 41
DANVILLE – Caiden Gourly led the Bears to the program's first 19-win season in four years with 19 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Van Buren County (4-16) opens Class 2A postseason play against Mediapolis on Monday at West Burlington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centerville 65, Lamoni 55
CENTERVILLE – Mickey Stephens led the South Central Conference co-champion Redettes to a quality non-conference win over the Demons, scoring 30 points by sinking eight of 11 field goal attempts and 12 of 16 free throw attempts at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Rachel George added 12 points and nine rebounds for Centerville. Indian Hills softball signee Abby Martin led Lamoni in the loss with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Centerville (17-4) opens Class 3A postseason play at home against Clarke on Saturday.
EBF 66, Sigourney 36
SIGOURNEY – After suffering consecutive losses to a pair of ranked South Iowa Cedar League opponents, SCC co-champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont pulled away with 40 points in the second half to clinch a 30-point win over the Savages in the regular-season finale for both area teams.
EBF (16-5) opens Class 3A regional tournament play at home on Saturday against PCM. Sigourney opened the postseason at home on Thursday hosting South Iowa Cedar League rival Keota in a Class 1A regional opener.
Albia 50, Moravia 7
MORAVIA – The Lady Dees allowed just one point in the second half to the Mohawks, wrapping up the regular season on a winning note.
Albia (4-17) opens Class 3A postseason play on Wednesday at third-ranked Ballard. Moravia opened postseason play on Thursday at No. 12 Martensdale-St. Mary's.
Fairfield 53, Knoxville 37
KNOXVILLE – The Trojans never looked back after jumping out to a 20-2 lead against the Panthers, putting away a non-conference road win on Tuesday night.
Fairfield (12-7) wraps up the regular-season with a Southeast Conference road test at Mount Pleasant on Friday. The Trojans will open Class 4A regional tournament play at Oskaloosa on Wednesday, Feb. 16.