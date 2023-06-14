ALBIA — Wyatt Sinclair connected on three hits, including a double, to help the Blue Demons bounce back in game two, salvaging a South Central Conference doubleheader sweep against Centerville at Boyd Brittain Field. Albia held on for a 6-5 win in game two after the Big Reds rolled to a 12-1 win in game one.
Drew Chance picked up the win on the mound in game two, working five hitless innings allowing two runs on four walks and two hit batters while striking out five batters. Jaxon Strickler pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Connor McFall held off a late charge by the Big Reds in the seventh, working around three walks and a hit to clinch the win with a pair of strikeouts.
Conner Lancaster led Centerville in game one, going 3-4 at the plate with a double and a game-high five runs driven in leading the Big Reds to the win. Sylar Esaias, despite not recording a hit, scored five runs in the two games while driving in two runs for the Big Reds.
Centerville (10-7, 9-3 SCC) heads to Oskaloosa on Thursday. Albia (4-13, 3-9 SCC) hosts PCM on Thursday after making a trip to Carlisle on Wednesday as the Courier went to press.
EBF 3, Carlisle 2
CARLISLE — Hayden McCrea pitched into the fifth inning, allowing two runs on three hits while driving in a pair of runs at the plate as the Rockets held off the Wildcats scoring the decisive run in the top of the sixth.
Trey Cavin picked up the win in relief for EBF, shutting out Carlisle over the final 2 2/3 innings allowing two hits and one walk against 10 batters. Skyler Young added a single and an RBI at the plate for EBF while Kyler Ricard and Carsen Wade each picked up a hit and a run scored.
After hosting Mount Pleasant on Wednesday as the Courier went to press, EBF (8-12) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday against Cardinal at Ron Welsch Field.
Van Buren Country 8, West Burlington 0
WEST BURLINGTON — Lucas Fett tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters over seven innings of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Falcons.
Fett also contributed at the plate, scoring two of Van Buren County's eight runs. Eight different Warriors had a hit in the win with Fett, Taylor Sprouse and Jackson Manning each scoring two runs in the contest.
Van Buren County (15-1, 7-0 SEI south) headed for Highland on Wednesday as the Courier went to press riding a 13-game winning streak. The Warriors return home to host Central Lee on Thursday at the Ferguson Complex.
Pella 10, Fairfield 1
PELLA — The Dutch took a break from the grind of the Little Hawkeye Conference and played host to Fairfield on Tuesday, picking up a convincing win.
Pella held a 2-1 lead after three innings but would blow things open in the middle innings to pull away for what Pella head coach Jesse Jablonski considered their most complete game this season with great pitching, defense and every hitter in the lineup getting at least one hit.
The Dutch bats saw Jack Howard, Nathan Vandelune, Isaiah Kettler and Anderson Schirm all drive in two runs on the night. Howard got the win on the mound after pitching all seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Aidan Krueter picked up Fairfield's lone RBI in the contest, going 1-2 for the Trojans. After hosting Solon on Wednesday as the Courier went to press, Fairfield (8-12) returns to Southeast Conference play on Thursday at Washington.
Highland 14, Pekin 3
RIVERSIDE — Deklan Hampton connected on three of Pekin's six hits during a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road loss.
Hampton went 3-3 for the Panthers, scoring a run. Cade Parmenter added a hit, two walks, and scored a run at the top of the Pekin batting order.
Pekin (4-11, 4-5 SEI north) hosted Mediapolis on Wednesday as the Courier went to press. The Panthers host Hillcrest Academy on Thursday.
Pleasantville 5, Sigourney 1
PLEASANTVILLE — Caden Clarahan went 3-3 with a double while scoring Sigourney's only run of a non-conference road loss to the Trojans.
Clarahan also pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Savages, allowing four runs on three hits with two walk, three hit batters and two strikeouts. Ty Shafranek went 2-4.
Sigourney (10-5) returned home on Wednesday for a South Iowa Cedar League contest against North Mahaska as the Courier went to press. The Savages return to SICL action on the road Friday at Belle Plaine.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 11, Pleasantville 0
PLEASANTVILLE — Josephine Moore's two-run home run in the sixth inning clinched a non-conference road win for the fifth-ranked Savages over the Trojans on Tuesday.
Carly Goodwin tossed a two-hit shutout in the pitching circle for Sigourney, striking out 16 batters in the contest. The Savages (12-2) head to Belle Plaine on Friday after returning to South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday at home against North Mahaska.
Van Buren County 16, West Burlington-Notre Dame 10
WEST BURLINGTON — Ashlynn Huff connected on three hits, driving in two runs while scoring twice as the Warriors rallied from an early six-run deficit, taking the lead for good by scoring six tiebreaking runs in the top of the seventh.
Annabelle Cormier went 2-5 in the contest for VBC, driving in one run while scoring twice. Callie Kracht went 2-2 with a triple, an RBI and a team-leading three runs scored.
After traveling to Highland on Wednesday as the Courier went to press, Van Buren County (13-5, 5-2 SEI south) will return home to host Central Lee on Thursday at Manning Field.
Seymour 11, Moulton-Udell 1
SEYMOUR — Miah Burgher and Rachel Ogden connected on the only hits of the Bluegrass Conference contest for the Eagles. Ogden drove in Lexis Smith with M-U's only run.
Olivia Power tripled as part of a three-hit effort in the win for Seymour, driving in two runs while scoring three times. Mackenzie Robertson added three hits and three RBIs for the Warriorettes.
M-U (0-12, 0-9 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Friday.
Highland 14, Pekin 4
RIVERSIDE — Myah Bainbridge doubled, drove in a run and scored once for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Huskies.
Katelynn Schultz added a single, an RBI and a run for Pekin. Abigail Pierson led Highland with three hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring once.
After hosting Mediapolis on Wednesday as the Courier went to press, Pekin (0-12, 0-9 SEI north) hosts Hillcrest Academy on Thursday.
