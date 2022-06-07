DES MOINES — Baring a move back to Principal Park some day, Albia will always have the distinction of playing in the longest high school state tournament baseball game ever held at the home stadium of the Iowa Cubs.
Lynnville-Sully didn't spend nearly as much time battling the Blue Demons on Sec Taylor Field as North Polk did nine years ago in a 2A state quarterfinal that lasted 13 innings, three hours and 35 minutes. Only the result, and nearly the final score, were identical as the Blue Demons fell 2-0 to the Hawks on Tuesday in a special return to the site of a 2-1 loss to the Comets back in 2013 that ended Albia's last state tournament appearance.
Lucas Sieck pitched the complete-game, three-hit shutout for Lynnville-Sully (9-1), striking out seven Albia hitters while allowing just one walk and hitting one batter. Caleb Rea and Owen Norrish drove in Conner Maston and Bryce Richards in the fourth inning for the only two runs of the contest.
Garin Grinstead, Jackson Pence and Wyatt Beckwith each collected a hit at Principal Park for Albia. Elijah Smith pitched four innings for the Blue Demons before Drew Chance, Beau Little and Hunter DeMoss all took a frame on the same mound that former Chicago Cub greats like Kerry Wood and Mark Pryor once toed.
Albia (3-7) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday at Chariton. The varsity doubleheader gets underway at Millage Field at 5:30 p.m.
Cardinal 11, Central Lee 1
ELDON — Carson Kenney set the tone for the Comets at the top of the order, reaching base four times with three hits and two runs scored as the Comets jumped out to a three-run first-inning lead in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Landon Becker helped his own cause on the mound by going 2-2 at the plate with and RBI and two runs scored. Becker pitched all five innings for Cardinal, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out six batters.
Drake Durflinger and Josh Courtney each collected a pair of hits and an RBI for the Comets. Durflinger scored twice while Courtney scored once, helping tack four runs on to the lead in the bottom of the third.
Cardinal (7-3, 4-2 SEI south) travels to Danville on Thursday.
Fairfield 8, Williamsburg 6
FAIRFIELD — Cason Miller collected two hits, including a key two-run double in the bottom of the second that helped key a comeback win for the Trojans after Williamsburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Brad Woodburn singled in the tying run in the third inning to level the score at 4-4. Connor Lyons added an RBI bunt single in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5 before Nate Smithburg and Evan Haines snapped a pair of ties with late sacrifice flies ahead of an RBI single in the sixth by Nate Woodburn that increased Fairfield's slim one-run lead.
Fairfield (6-7) returns to Southeast Conference action on Thursday, hosting Washington in a varsity doubleheader.
Moravia 14, Murray 2
MURRAY — Matthew Seals homered and drove in three runs for the Mohawks while scoring twice as part of a two-hit night in a balanced Bluegrass Conference winning effort against the Mustangs.
Wyatt Throckmorton added two hits, including a double, while scoring twice and driving in one run from the top of Moravia's batting order. Carson Seals went 2-4, scoring once for the Mohawks while driving in two more runs.
Moravia (6-1, 5-1 Bluegrass) returns to conference play at Seymour on Friday.
Pekin 11, Louisa-Muscatine 0
PEKIN — Colton Comstock tossed a complete-game, four-hit shut out in a five-inning Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win for the Panthers.
Chase Stansberry drove in five of Pekin's 11 runs, including a home run that helped power the Panthers to an early 5-0 lead over the Falcons. Jaedon Wolver added three hits, including his second home run of the season, while finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Pekin (4-6, 3-3 SEI north) heads to unbeaten Mediapolis on Thursday.
Keokuk 3, Davis County 2 (9)
KEOKUK — Miller Gielser brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth at Joyce Park after being hit by a Nolan Cremer pitch with the bases loaded, closing out a game that resumed after originally being stopped due to weather on May 17.
Cremer finished with a double and triple at the plate for Davis County in the non-conference contest while Justin Matheney added a pair of hits and four innings of relief work on the mound. Dalton Reeves drove in Caedyn Glosser in the game while scoring the second Mustang run on an error in the sixth inning.
Davis County (9-2) hosts Knoxville on Thursday.
Mormon Trail 19, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Fulton Flescher easily protected a 12-run lead established by the Saints in the very first inning, allowing just one hit over three innings in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Gavin Dixson drove in four runs on two hits while scoring twice for Mormon Trail. The Saints drew seven walks in the contest and were hit by four pitches, aiding the 12-run rally in the first and a seven-run rally in the second inning.
Moulton-Udell (0-5, 0-5 Bluegrass) hosts Twin Cedars on Thursday.
No. 4 (1A) New London 6, Van Buren County 3
KEOSAUQUA — Despite a three-hit effort by Jackson Manning, the Warriors could not hand the fourth-ranked (1A) Tigers their first loss of the season.
Kooper Shulte and Dereck Santiago each had a pair of hits for New London, who pulled away from an early 2-2 tie by scoring three times in the top of the third at the Ferguson Complex improving to 8-0 on the season. Owen Loeffler added a pair of hits for Van Buren County while Izaak Loeffler drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (5-6, 3-2 SEI south) heads to Burlington-Notre Dame on Thursday.
PCM 8, EBF 5
MONROE — Despite a three-hit effort from Ethan Davis, including a home run and three runs driven in, the Rockets could not overcome a three-hit response by Durant VanDyke for the Mustangs.
Easton Webb added two hits at the plate while picking up the win on the mound for PCM. Tanner Ray went 2-4 with a run scored and two driven in for EBF while Blair Francis added two hits and two runs scored for the Rockets.
EBF (10-4) heads to Keota on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 3, Keokuk 1
KEOKUK — Madeline Barker homered at the plate and allowed just one run over seven innings in the pitching circle, working out of numerous jams at Joyce Park to help the ninth-ranked (3A) Mustangs secure their seventh straight win.
Davis County went on top for good in the fifth inning. Sydney Henderson scored on a throwing error to snap a 1-1 tie before Madison Dunlavy scored an insurance run for the Mustangs on an RBI groundout by Jalee Lough.
Ninth-ranked Davis County (8-1) welcomes No. 14 (4A) Knoxville on Thursday for a battle of South Central Conference championship hopefuls.
EBF 11, North Mahaska 0
NEW SHARON — Bella Noble tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout for the Rockets, walking three and striking out three, as EBF broke on top early scoring three times in the opening inning of Tuesday's non-conference clash with the Warhawks.
Megan Lobberecht homered and drove in three runs while scoring twice for the Rockets. Aliya Wagamon went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for EBF while Whitney Klyn doubled and scored twice with one run driven in.
EBF (7-5) heads to Pella on Thursday.
Moulton-Udell 5, Mormon Trail 1
MOULTON — Stephanie Leager drove in two runs while Addie Hunter scored twice for the Eagles, who rallied to take the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth before putting the Bluegrass Conference win away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Adriana Howard picked up the win in the pitching circle for M-U. The freshman hurler overcame an unearned run scored by the Saints in the second, scattering five hits over seven innings for the Eagles while striking out five batters.
M-U (2-3, 2-2 Bluegrass) hosts Twin Cedars on Thursday.
Van Buren County 8, New London 4
KEOSAUQUA — Alli Campbell collected two hits and drove in two runs while striking out 10 Tiger batters in the pitching circle over seven innings to secure the first Southeast Iowa Superconference win of the season for the Warriors.
Annabelle Cormier doubled as part of two-hit night for Van Buren County, scoring a run. Callie Kracht singled twice and scored once for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (3-5, 1-3 SEI south) will look to begin a successful defense of their Fairfield Invitational championship on Friday. The Warriors will face Clear Creek-Amana in the tournament's second quarterfinal contest at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Central Lee 2, Cardinal 0
ELDON — Despite retiring 10 straight batters at one point, Nicoa McClure could not shut out the Hawks in a Southeast Iowa Superconfernece south division dual as two runs in the sixth inning proved to be the only runs either team would score.
Emma Becker collected Cardinal's lone hit in the loss. McClure allowed just five hits and no earned runs while striking out two batters over seven innings in the pitching circle for the Comets.
Cardinal (4-7, 3-2 SEI south) heads to Danville on Thursday.
No. 10 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 7, Pekin 0
PEKIN — Hannah Kissell was able to work around eight hits and three walks collected by the Panthers over seven innings, striking out six batters to preserve a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division shutout win.
Bree Randall drove in three runs on two hits while scoring once for the 10th-ranked Falcons while Jersey Lessenger doubled and drove in two more runs in the win. Alex Parsons led the Panthers in the loss at the plate, going 2-4 against Kissell.
Pekin (3-5, 3-4 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Thursday.
Murray 8, Moravia 6
MURRAY — Megan Henrichs doubled and drove in three runs as part of a two-hit night for Mustangs, who erased leads of 1-0 and 6-4 for the Mohawks by scoring four runs in consecutive innings of a Bluegrass Conference battle.
Moravia (1-8, 1-4 Bluegrass) hosts Orient-Macksburg in a varsity doubleheader on Thursday.