FAIRFIELD — The hopes of a perfect run to a Southeast Conference title came to an end on Tuesday night for the Fairfield High School volleyball team.
The Trojans failed to overcome 32 hitting errors and 17 missed serves, falling in a four-set battle with Burlington. The Greyhounds took a 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23 win that leaves the two teams tied atop the Southeast Conference standings with identical 3-1 records.
Errors began to cost Fairfield early, allowing Burlington to score five straight points in the opening set opening a 12-7 lead. The Trojans got as close as two points three times late in the game before a final 7-4 surge clinched the opening game for the Greyhounds.
Fairfield quickly bounced back, erasing a three-point deficit early against the Greyhounds before four aces by Addison Ferrel and Rowan Terrell give the Trojans the lead for good in the second set. The Trojans led by as many as eight point in the game, tying the match at 1-1.
Burlington took advantage of more errors by the Trojans, jumping out to a 10-3 lead in the pivotal third set. Fairfield rattled off seven straight points to close Burlington's lead to 19-17 and had a serve to erase Burlington's final set point before a serving error clinched the game and a 2-1 lead in the match for the Grayhounds.
Fairfield and Burlington battled back and forth throughout the fourth set with Burlington opening a 16-12 lead aided by a net violation and swing into the net by the Trojans. Fairfield cut the lead to a single point four times late in the game, eventually catching Burlington at 22-22, before a final 3-1 run clinched the game and the match for the Grayhounds.
Macy Rayburn led Fairfield with 15 kills in the match. Maggie Rayburn added 13 kills for the Trojans while Ferrel and Maya Lane each picked up six winners at the net.
Maddie Jones racked up 46 assists and three aces on the night for Fairfield. Kiya Robertson finished with 16 digs for the Trojans while Lilly Bergren added 15.
Fairfield (9-12) will look to maintain their share of the Southeast Conference lead next Tuesday as the Trojans host Washington.
