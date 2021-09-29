INDIAN LAKE – Gavin Grove picked up the individual win for the Cardinal High School boys cross-country team, finishing the race in 18:02 as the Comets brought home both individual and team titles from the second meet hosted by Van Buren County.
Payten Poling and Faith Neeley led the Van Buren County girls, posting the top-two times in the race at Indian Lake. Poling crossed the finish line in 22:20 while Neeley finished second in 22:48.
The Cardinal girls cross-country team won the team title at Indian Lake, scoring 31 points to beat Central Lee by 20. Areceli Tapetillo led the Comets, finishing third in the girls race in 24:55.
Chase Clark posted the top time in the boys race for Van Buren County. Clark edged Central Lee's Ayden Kent by three seconds and Warrior teammate Isaiah Meek by five seconds for ninth place, posting a time of 21:25.
Fairfield girls second, Trojan boys third at Washington
WASHINGTON – Kelsey Pacha crossed the finish line with the third-fastest time in the girls race at the Washington Invitational, leading the Trojans to a runner-up finish in the team standings with 82 points.
Pacha finished the race at Washington in 22:32.17, finishing as the only Fairfield runner to crack the top 10 in the girls race. Brady McWhirter also finished third in the boys race for the Trojans in 17:50.68, leading Fairfield to a third-place finish as a team with 52 points coming up just eight points shy of Washington for the team title and five points shy of Mount Pleasant for second place.
Reanah Utterback finished 25th in the girls race for Sigourney, posting a time of 25:18.4. Kinnick Palmer placed 48th for the Savages in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 22:53.54.
Rockets run at Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG – Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont secured eighth place in both the boys and girls team standings at the Williamsburg Invitational.
Sam Seddon led the Rocket boys, placing 42nd at the Williamsburg Sports Complex, finishing the race in 19:59.05. Claire Hayward had EBF's top time in the female race, crossing the finish line in 26:00.1 to place 48th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Davis County 25-25-25, Centerville 12-16-6
CENTERVILLE – Kara Greiner collected a team-leading 22 digs and served up four aces for the Mustangs, locking down second place in the South Central Conference standings with a sweep against the Redettes.
Sophia Young led Davis County at the net with nine kills while Kayla Joos added a team-leading three blocks. Chloe Fetcho finished with 26 assists to lead all players as the Mustangs kept their hopes of an SCC title alive needing 11th-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to drop at least one of their final two conference matches.
Davis County (20-6, 4-1 SCC) heads to the Newton Tournament on Saturday. Centerville (4-16, 1-3 SCC) heads to Missouri to face Kirksville on Monday.
Cardinal 25-25, Lone Tree 18-16
LONE TREE – Emma Becker led the Comets with seven digs and seven kills in a quadrangular win over the Lions.
Brinlee Ostrander collected five ace serves while Riley Bears finished with six assists. Cynthia Albert led Cardinal defensively with six blocks.
WACO 21-21, Cardinal 11-13
LONE TREE – Grace Coble led WACO to a third straight win over the Comets with seven assists, four digs and a pair of ace serves.
Bears picked up eight assists for the Comets in the quadrangular match. Sydney Pickrell led Cardinal with five kills while Josie Courtney collected a team-leading nine digs.
Cardinal (3-17) hosts Danville in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division match on Tuesday.
Sigourney 25-24-25-25, Tri-County 18-26-19-19
THORNBURG – Raegan Rozenboom led the Savages to a four-set South Iowa Cedar League win with 10 kills and four ace serves.
Madelynn Hornback collected 22 digs against Trojans while Amiya Smallwood added five blocks to pace Sigourney defensively. Brookelyn Hemsley collected 28 assists for the Savages.
Sigourney (12-8, 5-2 SICL) hosts Montezuma in league play on Senior Night.
Washington 25-25-17-23-15, Fairfield 20-22-25-25-11
WASHINGTON – Kiya Robertson collected 30 digs and led the Trojans with four ace serves in a stunning five-set loss to the Demons, costing Fairfield a share of the Southeast Conference title.
Macy Rayburn led Fairfield at the net, racking up 13 kills on 33-38 attacking in the match. Brynley Allison edged Maddie Jones, 22-21, for the team lead in assists.
Fairfield (7-13, 3-2 Southeast) will open the Southeast Conference tournament next Tuesday at Mount Pleasant.
No. 11 (1A) Lamoni 25-25-25, Moravia 6-16-7
LAMONI – Abby Martin collected 14 kills and 13 digs, leading the 11th-ranked Demons to a Bluegrass Conference sweep of the Mohawks.
Moravia (1-16, 0-6 Bluegrass) will host a triangular with Central Decatur and Grand View Christian on Tuesday.
Wayne 25-25-20-25, Moulton-Udell 19-23-25-23
MOULTON – Sterling Berndt led the Falcons with 17 assists and three ace serves as the Falcons narrowly avoided being forced into a decisive fifth set against the Eagles.
M-U (3-7) host Melcher-Dallas in a Bluegrass Conference battle on Senior Night on Oct. 7.