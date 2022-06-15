ELDON — Caitlyn Reber needed one ball to go over the fence to hit for the cycle on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Cardinal senior settled for a three-hit night that included three-quarters of the cycle in the third consecutive Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win of the week for the Comets. Cardinal's top three hitters drove in all seven runs in a 7-1 win over New London, pushing the Comets back over .500 overall on the season for the first time in 12 days.
Cardinal managed just one run over the first four innings against the winless Tigers. Ava Ferrell, however, protected that slim Comet lead allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and striking out just one batter, allowing the Cardinal defense to keep New London off the board.
Reber doubled and tripled at the top of the batting line-up for Cardinal, driving in three runs while scoring three times. Brinlee Ostrander added two hits with two RBIs while Riley Bears continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Comets.
Cardinal (10-9, 7-2 SEI south) hosts Chariton and Pekin in their own triangular tournament, starting Saturday at 9 a.m.
No. 13 (1A) Twin Cedars 14-13, Murray 0-0
MURRAY — Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt each tossed three-inning, complete-game shutouts combining to allow three hits while striking out eight batters as the Sabers rolled to a pair of Bluegrass Conference wins over the Mustangs.
Bailey added two hits in game two, driving in one run while scoring once. Mockenhaupt had a hit and two RBIs while pitching her three-inning shutout in the nightcap.
Kisha Reed tripled and drove in three runs for the Sabers in the nightcap. Chloe Durian added a double, a run and three RBIs.
Twin Cedars opened the night connecting on 13 hits over three innings against Murray, including a three-hit effort by Durian that included a double and six runs driven in. Jillian French homered, drove in four runs and scored twice in the opener for the Sabers.
Twin Cedars (13-1, 10-0 Bluegrass) heads to Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
EBF 2-6, Burlington 1 (9)-7
BURLINGTON — Abby Jager scored the winning run on a fielding error with two outs in the top of the ninth as the Rockets overcame a two-out RBI single by Emily Mosley, driving in Keirah Wiseman, to win the first of two thrilling games against the Greyhounds.
Bella Noble struck out eight batters while pitching all nine innings in the opening game for EBF, allowing just one run despite 10 hits collected by Burlington. Mosley had a chance to connect in the bottom of the ninth on a game-tying hit with two outs, but this time grounded out to Whitney Klyn at second base.
Sarah Schutt homered for EBF's first run of the doubleheader in the fourth inning of game one. Schutt added an RBI double in the seventh inning of game two, bringing in the first of two runs for the Rockets cutting Burlington's 7-4 lead down a single run before Taylor Kerby grounded out to short, allowing the Greyhounds to salvage the split.
EBF (12-7) hosts fourth-ranked (1A) Collins-Maxwell on Thursday.
Pekin 6-4, Wapello 5-8
WAPELLO — Claire Roth singled leading off the seventh inning before stealing second base and coming home to score the winning run for the Panthers on a fielding error at first base in the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contests against the Arrows.
Alex Parsons doubled, drove in a run and scored once for Pekin in the opening-game win while Kadence Brisby scored twice and drove in one for the Panthers. Myah Bainbridge doubled in Roth before scoring on an RBI single by Kendyl Noel in the third inning of game two as Pekin could not totally erase a seven-run opening inning in the nightcap by Wapello.
Pekin (5-7, 4-6 SEI north) hosts Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
Orient-Macksburg 4, Moulton-Udell 3
MACKSBURG — Kinsey Eslinger followed a lead-off triple by Emma Boswell with a walk-off RBI infield single, completing a Bluegrass Conference comeback for the Bulldogs after Moulton-Udell built a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Stephanie Leager got the Eagles soaring at the start with a two-out, two-run hit in the very first inning. Grace Wood added a two-out infield single in the fifth to drive in Miah Burgher, but Addie Hunter was thrown out trying to score on the play preventing Moulton-Udell from plating what proved to be an important fourth run.
M-U (3-8, 2-5 Bluegrass) hosts Seymour on Thursday.
No. 4 (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame 15-9, Van Buren County 5-0
WEST BURLINGTON — Lauren Summers homered as part of a three-hit opener at the plate for the fourth-ranked Falcons while pitching the first five innings of the first Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors, striking out 10 batters, before tossing a complete-game two-hit shutout in the nightcap retiring eight more batters on strikes.
Riley Richards homered in each game for WB-ND. Annabelle Cormier doubled in two runs for the Warriors in game one, cutting a nine-run Falcon lead down to 9-3 in the second inning, while Cala Smith had two hits including a double while driving in one run and scoring twice.
Van Buren County (5-8, 1-5 SEI south) hosts Wapello on Thursday.