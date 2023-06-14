Tuesday preps: Davis County bounces back to sweep Cardinal

ELDON — Ryan Renfrew wanted to make a special note of the first meeting this season between the Cardinal and Davis County High School baseball teams.
"That's something I'll probably mark on the calendar because I'm guessing it's probably never going to happen again," Renfrew, head coach at Cardinal, said after the Comets' 17-0 win over the Mustangs back on May 22. "I don't think Davis County expected to get beat like that. I'm not sure we expected to beat Davis County like that. The next time we face off, I fully expect them to come right back at us and grind."
Instead, the rematch on Tuesday took a much different turn. The Mustangs scored 12 runs in the very first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 20-3 win over the Comets in just four innings before clinching a South Central Conference doubleheader sweep with a 5-2 win in game two.
Presley Cantrell doubled twice as part of a three-hit effort, driving in three runs while scoring three times for Davis County in game one. Houstin Schooley tripled as part of a three-hit effort for the Mustangs, driving in three runs while scoring twice. Nolan Cremer added three hits, including a double, while scoring twice and driving in one run.
Drake Durflinger and Gavin Ware collected Cardinal's two hits off Cremer and Carter Will. Durflinger, Carson Kenney and Tatem Telfer each drove in runs for the Comets while Jacob Figeroa, Telfer and Josh Courtney scored Cardinal's three runs in the opener.
Carter Will and Schooley each connected on RBI hits in the fourth inning of game two, giving Davis County a 3-1 lead. Cremer added an RBI single to center in the sixth, bringing in Drake Scott with an insurance run for the Mustangs.
Figeroa tied the second game of the SCC doubleheader for the Comets with a two-out RBI single to center, scoring Carson Kenney in the second inning. Cardinal threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with two outs ahead of a walk drawn by Gavin Ware that cut Davis County's lead to 3-2 before Tatem Telfer lined out to first on the fourth pitch thrown by Cantrell, who came on in relief of Aiden Fowler.
Cardinal (5-11, 2-10 SCC) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday. Davis County (7-12, 3-9 SCC) hosts Centerville next Monday in an SCC doubleheader.
