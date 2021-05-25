ALBIA — It will be a historic softball season for the Albia Lady Dees know matter how it finishes.
The Lady Dees began their first season in program history as a defending state champion with a familiar result, winning 10-0 in six innings over visiting Mount Pleasant on Tuesday at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field. Mackenna Jones, taking over the role as the ace of the Albia pitching staff from current Creighton freshman and former all-state hurler Jena Lawrence, allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 15 batters in the season-opening start.
Danica Workman, Albia's most experienced returning player, led the Lady Dees with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Aliya Myers added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Dees.
Albia (1-0) hosts eighth-ranked (3A) EBF in an early-season South Central Conference showdown on Friday.
No. 8 (3A) EBF 17, No. 2 (1A) Lynnville-Sully 3
SULLY — Before returning to Albia on Friday, site of last year's extra-inning regional championship game loss to the Lady Dees, eighth-ranked EBF made an emphatic statement to open the 2021 season on Tuesday at third-ranked Lynnville-Sully.
Emalee Davis set the tone at the top of the Rocket batting order, collecting four hits while scoring four times and driving in three more runs. Lilly Hynick, batting right behind Davis, collected EBF's first home run of the season to go along with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Megan Lobberecht, Brooklyn Bettis and Faith Roberts all had doubles for EBF. Lobberecht had two hits, drove in three runs and scored once at the plate while Bettis pitched all six innings for the Rockets (1-0), allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Cardinal 5, Holy Trinity 2
FORT MADISON — Three consecutive hits by the Comets in the third inning, including a two-run home run to left by Kinsey Hissem, rallied Cardinal to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win.
Emma Becker got Cardinal's comeback started, doubling to left with two outs with Holy Trinity holding on to a 2-1 lead. Alexia McClure erased that lead with an RBI triple to center, scoring Becker, before coming home on an RBI infield single by Ava Ferrel.
Nicoa McClure picked up the win in the pitching circle for the Comets. McClure pitched all seven innings, allowing just two runs in the opening inning to the Crusaders on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Cardinal (1-1, 1-0 SEI south) hosts New London on Thursday.
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 9, Springville 5
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle, driving in five runs for the fifth-ranked Savages in a bounce-back non-conference win over the Orioles.
Goodwin also racked up eight strikeouts in the pitching circle, tossing three innings while allowing just one run on one hit and one walk. Jo Moore, getting her high school experience, pitched four innings working around nine hits and four runs allowed to help Sigourney bounce back after being swept in a season-opening doubleheader one night earlier by third-ranked (4A) Fairfield.
Sigourney hosts Keokuk on Thursday.
Moravia 13, Diagonal 0
DIAGONAL — Callie Benjamin drove in four runs while going 2-4 in the season-opening Bluegrass Conference battle for the Mohawks, collecting one of two extra-base hits in the win.
Destiny Nathaniel collected Moravia's other extra base-hit with a triple as part of a 4-4 effort. Nathaniel drove in three runs and scored three times for the Mohawks.
Moravia (1-0, 1-0 Bluegrass) never looked back after scoring three times in the very first inning. Anaya Keith pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out five batters earning Moravia's first win of the season in the circle.
The Mohawks host Lamoni on Thursday.
Orient-Macksburg 13, Moulton-Udell 6
ORIENT — The Eagles were able to score their first six runs of the season, but managed just three hits in a Bluegrass Conference-opening loss.
The contest was tight until a six-run rally in the sixth allowed Orient-Macksburg to put the game away. Moulton-Udell (0-2, 0-1 Bluegrass) hurt their own cause in the field, committing 10 errors allowing eight unearned runs to score.
Jessica King doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Adriana Howard went 1-4 with two RBIs and struck out nine Orient-Macksburg batters over six innings of work in the pitching circle.
M-U hosts Seymour on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Grinnell 15-8, Albia 1-6
GRINNELL — The Blue Demons could not hold a late lead in game two of a season-opening doubleheader with the Tigers, allowing a pair of late unearned runs to snap a 6-6 tie.
In the opener, Grinnell jumped out to a quick lead collecting four straight hits in the bottom of the first to help open a 4-0 lead. Tein Thiravong singled and scored Albia's only run of the opening game in the second inning before the Tigers responded with run-scoring doubles from Cole Johnson and Alex Smith to open a 10-1 lead after three.
Albia took the lead for the first time this season in game two, scoring four runs in the top of the third to open a 5-2 advantage. Jackson Pence was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game before a wild pitch and a two-run single by Drew Chance put the Blue Demons ahead by three.
Albia (0-2) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in South Central Conference play on Friday at Boyd Brittian Field.
No. 4 (2A) Mid-Prairie 8, Fairfield 0
WELLMAN — Nate Smithburg had both of Fairfield's two hits as Karson Grout and Alex Bean combined to shut out the Trojans in the season opener for the Jefferson County squad.
Grout added a double and drove in two runs for Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks put the game away, scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth.
Fairfield (0-1) hosts Indianola on Thursday.
Ankeny Christian Academy 4, Moravia 2
ANKENY — Keenan Jacobs doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles, who held on in the seventh as the Mohawks threatened to completely erase a four-run deficit.
Moravia (0-1, 0-1 Bluegrass) hosts Lamoni on Thursday.
Orient-Macksburg 7, Moulton-Udell 6
ORIENT — The Eagles could not hold on to a lead in the season-opening Bluegrass Conference with the Bulldogs.
Moulton-Udell (0-1, 0-1 Bluegrass) returns home looking to bounce back hosting Seymour on Thursday.